3 Stocks for Growth-Oriented Investors

The three stocks listed below could be of interest to growth-oriented investors, as their price-earnings ratios are below 20 while their trailing 12-month earnings per share increased significantly over the past year.

Hologic Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Hologic Inc ( HOLX, Financial), a Marlborough, Massachusetts-based developer and supplier of medical systems and medical products for women's health in the U.S. and internationally.

The trailing 12-month adjusted net earnings increased by 236.2% year over year as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $2.46 per share as of the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 12.52 (versus the industry median of 36.58) as of May 3.

Thanks to a 30.61% rise over the past year, the stock traded at $65.67 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $16.83 billion and a 52-week range of $49.19 to $85.

Currently, Hologic Inc does not pay any dividend.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $84.17 per share.

First Citizens BancShares Inc

The second company that makes the cut is First Citizens BancShares Inc ( FCNCA, Financial), a Raleigh, North Carolina-based regional bank providing retail and commercial banking services.

The trailing 12-month net earnings increased by 54.4% year over year to $56.89 per share as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $36.84 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 15.41 (versus the industry median of 12.97) as of May 3.

Due to a nearly 142% increase over the past year, the stock traded at $866.30 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a 52-week range of $303.19 to $901.17.

Currently, First Citizens BancShares Inc is distributing dividends to its shareholders every three months, with the last payment, 47 cents per common share (up 17.5% year over year), issued on April 5, generating a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.2% as of May 3.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $1,000 per share.

Crocs Inc

The third company to consider is Crocs Inc ( CROX, Financial), a Broomfield, Colorado-based global manufacturer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories.

The trailing 12-month adjusted net earnings came in at $4.50 per diluted share as of the March 2021 quarter, up 200% year over year from $1.50 per diluted share as of the March 2020 quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 16.76 (versus the industry median of 19.57) as of May 3.

After a 336% increase over the past year, the stock was trading at $98.13 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a 52-week range of $19.98 to $102.85.

Currently, Crocs Inc does not pay any dividend.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $124 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

