3 Stocks for Growth-Oriented Investors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Stocks for Growth-Oriented Investors

These stocks appear cheap and are growing their trailing 12-month net earnings

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

The three stocks listed below could be of interest to growth-oriented investors, as their price-earnings ratios are below 20 while their trailing 12-month earnings per share increased significantly over the past year.

Hologic Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Hologic Inc (

HOLX, Financial), a Marlborough, Massachusetts-based developer and supplier of medical systems and medical products for women's health in the U.S. and internationally.

The trailing 12-month adjusted net earnings increased by 236.2% year over year as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $2.46 per share as of the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 12.52 (versus the industry median of 36.58) as of May 3.

Thanks to a 30.61% rise over the past year, the stock traded at $65.67 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $16.83 billion and a 52-week range of $49.19 to $85.

Currently, Hologic Inc does not pay any dividend.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $84.17 per share.

First Citizens BancShares Inc

The second company that makes the cut is First Citizens BancShares Inc (

FCNCA, Financial), a Raleigh, North Carolina-based regional bank providing retail and commercial banking services.

The trailing 12-month net earnings increased by 54.4% year over year to $56.89 per share as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $36.84 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 15.41 (versus the industry median of 12.97) as of May 3.

Due to a nearly 142% increase over the past year, the stock traded at $866.30 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a 52-week range of $303.19 to $901.17.

Currently, First Citizens BancShares Inc is distributing dividends to its shareholders every three months, with the last payment, 47 cents per common share (up 17.5% year over year), issued on April 5, generating a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.2% as of May 3.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $1,000 per share.

Crocs Inc

The third company to consider is Crocs Inc (

CROX, Financial), a Broomfield, Colorado-based global manufacturer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories.

The trailing 12-month adjusted net earnings came in at $4.50 per diluted share as of the March 2021 quarter, up 200% year over year from $1.50 per diluted share as of the March 2020 quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 16.76 (versus the industry median of 19.57) as of May 3.

After a 336% increase over the past year, the stock was trading at $98.13 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a 52-week range of $19.98 to $102.85.

Currently, Crocs Inc does not pay any dividend.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $124 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso