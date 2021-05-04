Warren Buffett on Airlines: Berkshire Faced Huge Uncertainty

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Warren Buffett on Airlines: Berkshire Faced Huge Uncertainty

Lessons from Buffett's decision to sell his airline holdings

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Last weekend,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) held Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) annual shareholder meeting.

During the meeting, the duo made many interesting comments, and soon after, we learned that Greg Abel would take over managing the group after Buffett steps down. Buffett also providing some fascinating insight regarding the sale of Berkshire's airline holdings last year.

Berkshire's short airline adventure

Buffett started buying a selection of airline holdings for Berkshire's massive equity portfolio in 2016. After avoiding the sector for decades, he decided that the fundamentals had changed so significantly, the airline industry was no longer the graveyard for investors it once was.

After starting to buy, Buffett quickly built up his holdings, taking Berkshire's ownership to more than 10% in a few key names.

When the Coronavirus pandemic started to spread around the world in the first quarter of 2020, Buffett reacted as many might have predicted. He began to buy more airline shares. In an interview with Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer at the time, Buffett remarked, "I won't be selling airline stocks."

But that changed a few weeks later. At the beginning of April, ownership filings showed Berkshire had started to dispose of its airline holdings. Then, at the conglomerate's annual meeting, Buffett revealed that he had dumped all of the holdings. He said at the time that airlines had been hurt by a shock "far beyond their control."

The Oracle of Omaha added that it would be "a tough decision" to decide whether to sustain billions of dollars in operating losses at the airlines, "when you don't know how long it's going to happen or occur."

Since then, airline stocks have recovered rapidly. They've been helped, in part, by a substantial government bailout and a faster than expected recovery in aviation traffic. For example, shares in Delta (

DAL, Financial) have jumped more than 100% from early April 2020 levels.

A year after revealing that he'd changed his mind on airlines, Buffett spoke about the decision once again at last weekend's annual meeting. The Oracle of Omaha pointed out that airlines had received substantial government help in the past 12 months, but this help might not have arrived if Berkshire had continued to be a significant investor.

I think this is a fascinating point. This time last year, Buffett's conglomerate had over $100 billion in cash on its balance sheet. One could have made a strong argument that this cash should have been used to bail out the airlines rather than relying on taxpayer-funded programs.

Of course, it's impossible to say what might have happened. However, what is clear is that by selling off the airline holdings, Buffett was able to remove a large chunk of uncertainty from his portfolio. After all, why would any investor want to own a large piece of a business with such as uncertain future?

Selling due to uncertainty

It's very easy to look back now and opine that Buffett made a mistake. However, if it was that easy, anyone could be a successful investor. The thing is, Buffett had to act in April 2020 on limited information, and he had to make a decision that would lead to a profitable outcome for himself and his investors.

So, rather than gambling with Berkshire's billions, he decided to get out and keep the cash on the sidelines. From this perspective, Buffett's comments over the weekend about bailouts are pretty irrelevant, in my opinion.

Investors should never hope for the kindness of strangers to come and bail them out. Instead, we have to make decisions based on the available information. Some of these decisions may turn out to be incorrect in the long run, but we never know what might have been. Unfortunately, that's just part of investing. An even worse error would be to hold onto a bad investment and hope for the best.

Disclosure: The author owns no share mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
Rupert is a committed value investor and regularly writes and invests following the principles set out by Benjamin Graham. He is the editor and co-owner of Hidden Value Stocks, a quarterly investment newsletter aimed at institutional investors. Rupert holds qualifications from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and the CFA Society of the UK. He covers everything value investing for ValueWalk and other sites on a freelance basis.