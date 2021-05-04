Diversified Portfolios, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Rocket Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Global Payments Inc

New Purchases: WY, CSX, IBM, NEE, VYM, GE,

WY, CSX, IBM, NEE, VYM, GE, Added Positions: BSV, BIV, VTIP, TIP, KO, JNJ, ABT, BND, ABBV, PG, VXUS, SCHR, XOM, VZ, DIS, QQQ, AGG, BNDX, DUK, FB, PFE, VWO,

BSV, BIV, VTIP, TIP, KO, JNJ, ABT, BND, ABBV, PG, VXUS, SCHR, XOM, VZ, DIS, QQQ, AGG, BNDX, DUK, FB, PFE, VWO, Reduced Positions: MDY, IWM, VTV, SPY, IVW, IWV, SO, AMZN, IWD, IWF, YUM, GPN, ACN, VONV, IWN, ZTS, VAR, MSFT, EFA, VNQ, AAPL, LLY, SCHB, AEP, EEM, IWB, PEP, CMCSA, BA, BRK.B, INTC, MMM, DTE, JPM, IJS, MCD, RTX,

MDY, IWM, VTV, SPY, IVW, IWV, SO, AMZN, IWD, IWF, YUM, GPN, ACN, VONV, IWN, ZTS, VAR, MSFT, EFA, VNQ, AAPL, LLY, SCHB, AEP, EEM, IWB, PEP, CMCSA, BA, BRK.B, INTC, MMM, DTE, JPM, IJS, MCD, RTX, Sold Out: RKT,

Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company Diversified Portfolios, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, sells Rocket Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Global Payments Inc, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Portfolios, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 361,403 shares, 26.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 623,062 shares, 18.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 239,296 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.95% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 63,534 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,112 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 263.60%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.057000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 40,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.25%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 325.39%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 281.94%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 135.98%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $119.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. reduced to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 33.4%. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $119.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Diversified Portfolios, Inc. still held 2,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 22.1%. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $212.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Diversified Portfolios, Inc. still held 1,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 20.05%. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $175.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Diversified Portfolios, Inc. still held 1,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.