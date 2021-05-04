Logo
Diversified Portfolios, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Rocket Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Global Payments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company Diversified Portfolios, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, sells Rocket Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Global Payments Inc, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Portfolios, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Diversified Portfolios, Inc. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diversified Portfolios, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+portfolios%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Diversified Portfolios, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 361,403 shares, 26.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 623,062 shares, 18.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 239,296 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.95%
  4. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 63,534 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,112 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 263.60%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.057000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 40,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.25%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 325.39%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 281.94%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 135.98%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $119.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Reduced: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. reduced to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 33.4%. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $119.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Diversified Portfolios, Inc. still held 2,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 22.1%. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $212.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Diversified Portfolios, Inc. still held 1,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Diversified Portfolios, Inc. reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 20.05%. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $175.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Diversified Portfolios, Inc. still held 1,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Diversified Portfolios, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Diversified Portfolios, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Diversified Portfolios, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Diversified Portfolios, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Diversified Portfolios, Inc. keeps buying
