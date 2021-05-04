Geier Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Boeing Co, NVIDIA Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp

- New Purchases: BA, NVDA, F, SPY, GE, IWV,
- Added Positions: IVV, VIG, SLV, ONEQ, GLD, IJR, AMZN, TGT, WMT, TWTR, CVX, ABBV, AAPL, AMD, LUV, VZ, HON, LMT, PEP, ITOT, LULU,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, QQQ, GDX, MTUM, FB, BMY, JNJ, CRM, CVS, WM, HD, DIS, AMT, MTG, ED,
- Sold Out: SHY, DG,
For the details of Geier Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geier+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Geier Asset Management, Inc.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,020 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 51,103 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,281 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,829 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 32,534 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $593.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $250.306900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 10,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 75.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1342.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.09%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Geier Asset Management, Inc. still held 35,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 21.55%. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Geier Asset Management, Inc. still held 8,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Geier Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 28.96%. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Geier Asset Management, Inc. still held 3,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Geier Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Geier Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Geier Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Geier Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Geier Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying