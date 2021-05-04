Logo
Geier Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Boeing Co, NVIDIA Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Geier Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Boeing Co, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geier Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Geier Asset Management, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geier Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geier+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Geier Asset Management, Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,020 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 51,103 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,281 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,829 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 32,534 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $593.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $250.306900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 10,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 75.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1342.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.09%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Geier Asset Management, Inc. still held 35,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 21.55%. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Geier Asset Management, Inc. still held 8,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 28.96%. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Geier Asset Management, Inc. still held 3,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.



