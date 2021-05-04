Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: VTWO, DE, AGCO, VHT, RCL, KSS, RL, LUV, ABNB, QCLN, INMD, ETN, RADA, CMG, CSX, YUMC, EL, IACA, DNMR, RDWR, KIM, SPG, ADC, WRI, NNN, MCFE, FRC, SRC, BRX, AFIN, ROIC, RPAI, UE, TDOC, EDIT, SKT, DIA, AKR, ALLO, ALX, KRG, MAC, GTY, SITC, STPK, D, SUMO, NCNO, IAC, LMND, BYND, PINS, DLR, DOCU, ZUO, BPYU, CAG, CI, AI, VIAC, CFIVU, BLDP, BOTZ, IGIB, AMGN, IEMG, IPAY, PSI, AMSC, ABEO, WD5A, SO, SBAC, RGEN, TMO, TSN, UBA, RPT, WST, EVRG, WDC, ALGT, BR, IBKR, BEN, VRSK, DG, KMB, K, J, SJM, QRVO, MDGS, GPC, SRG, KHC, BFS, TTD,

KBE, IYT, AMAT, GM, VGT, TRIP, JETS, ICLN, BAC, CCL, F, FCX, FB, MS, XBI, MTCH, INTC, MOS, TJX, TSEM, MU, SIX, HLT, IHF, BIDU, TSM, PYPL, LYV, NVDA, MSFT, C, MELI, GS, FTNT, VFC, CHKP, JPM, ITA, ROST, NVMI, CAT, WFC, PANW, SOXX, XLB, XLE, XLF, DRI, BKNG, VRNS, CYBR, FROG, ACWI, TFC, NICE, PNC, USB, IHI, FFIV, FRT, O, REG, ROBO, TIP, ALNY, ARWR, CSCO, KO, EXAS, FDX, GILD, HAS, INO, IONS, LMNX, MYGN, PFE, QCOM, REGN, CRM, SGMO, VRTX, NEO, ZIOP, LDOS, SRNE, FLDM, CDNA, CDXS, GNMK, PACB, BAH, PTCT, NSTG, PGEN, FEYE, VCYT, DRNA, ATEN, JD, RCKT, NVTA, BPMC, NTRA, RUN, RGNX, NTLA, FLGT, KRYS, SAIL, MGTX, AVRO, TBIO, GH, SWI, TWST, MRNA, DTIL, PSNL, ADPT, TXG, BNTX, BDTX, BEAM, PASG, AAXJ, CIBR, EEM, IYC, LMBS, PXQ, SPIB, SPY, MMM, T, SRPT, RAMP, ADBE, AKAM, ALK, MO, AMT, ADSK, BSX, BYD, CACI, CEVA, CDNS, CPB, CAH, FUN, CERN, CVX, LFC, CHDN, CIEN, CLX, ED, CPA, TCOM, DVA, DUK, EIX, ETR, EFX, EXPE, XOM, NEE, FE, FTEK, RHP, GIS, GOOGL, HDB, PEAK, HOLX, SVC, HST, IBM, ILMN, INCY, INFY, IFF, JBLU, JNPR, KR, LH, LVS, LMT, MGM, MANT, MAR, MAS, MCO, NTCT, NOC, OMC, VHC, PPL, PENN, PKI, PNW, PG, PHM, DGX, RMD, SAP, POOL, SKYW, SCS, SPWR, SHO, NLOK, SNPS, UAL, MTN, OSPN, VRSN, WBA, WIT, WYNN, ZIXI, CVLT, WU, FSLR, MLCO, DAL, VMW, OPTT, PM, CRDF, H, PEB, DQ, JKS, AMRC, KMI, RLJ, SAVE, CLVS, VAC, REGI, ENPH, PFPT, SPLK, NOW, QLYS, ABBV, NCLH, EPZM, BLUE, SAIC, GLPI, STAY, AAL, TWOU, SABR, ZEN, ADVM, CZR, MOMO, CLLS, ETSY, APLE, RPD, SQ, SCWX, TPIC, GDS, HGV, PK, OKTA, ROKU, SWCH, SPCE, VICI, ZS, SMAR, WH, TENB, UPWK, ZM, PSN, FSLY, CRWD, NOVA, NET, PING, MSGE, SNOW, ANGL, ARKG, BSCM, CORP, IGSB, DBEU, DFE, EBND, IBUY, LQD, QLTA, QQQ, VGK, XLU, Reduced Positions: XLP, XLI, SMH, AAPL, XLV, ORCC, XLY, AMZN, SEDG, ITB, XLC, BA, IGV, CNC, TGT, ICE, MCD, BABA, UPS, FVRR, ORA, SKYY, RDHL, MDWD, ATVI, EA, KRNT, CLOU, KWEB, TTWO, VZ, ZNGA, YY, TWLO, URGN, FINX, FIW, HEWJ, JNK, MTUM, NOBL, QUAL, WCLD, EGHT, BLKB, EPAY, CF, CSGP, CPRT, HPQ, HD, HON, IP, IPG, KT, MKTX, MLM, MSTR, VTRS, NWL, PLUG, AXON, TTM, TER, TXT, ACIW, UIS, RTX, QRTEA, HBI, CSIQ, SPR, PRO, SOL, AVGO, SPSC, TSLA, HII, WDAY, MODN, RNG, VEEV, PCTY, FIVN, GRUB, PAYC, W, UPLD, WK, BOX, INOV, EVA, SHOP, ALRM, APPF, HPE, TLND, EVBG, TRHC, NTNX, COUP, BL, HWM, CVNA, CARG, PAGS, RPAY, NIO, PLAN, DOW, TW, CTVA, CHWY, MDLA, BILL, CGNT, CGNT, ARKW, FTSL, GDX, HEDJ, IEF, IEI, ITE, MOAT, PBW, PHB, SHY, SPSB, TDIV, TLH, VCIT, VGSH, XAR, XHE,

Investment company Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Deere, Applied Materials Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owns 626 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 2,177,897 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 3,546,455 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) - 6,392,713 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.92% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 1,318,224 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 752,614 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.48%

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $91.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 3,546,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 322,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $239.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 198,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 673,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 6,392,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.55%. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $274.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 728,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 31931.30%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 488,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 297.30%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,395,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 46457.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,042,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 121.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,590,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.