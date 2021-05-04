Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: VTWO, DE, AGCO, VHT, RCL, KSS, RL, LUV, ABNB, QCLN, INMD, ETN, RADA, CMG, CSX, YUMC, EL, IACA, DNMR, RDWR, KIM, SPG, ADC, WRI, NNN, MCFE, FRC, SRC, BRX, AFIN, ROIC, RPAI, UE, TDOC, EDIT, SKT, DIA, AKR, ALLO, ALX, KRG, MAC, GTY, SITC, STPK, D, SUMO, NCNO, IAC, LMND, BYND, PINS, DLR, DOCU, ZUO, BPYU, CAG, CI, AI, VIAC, CFIVU, BLDP, BOTZ, IGIB, AMGN, IEMG, IPAY, PSI, AMSC, ABEO, WD5A, SO, SBAC, RGEN, TMO, TSN, UBA, RPT, WST, EVRG, WDC, ALGT, BR, IBKR, BEN, VRSK, DG, KMB, K, J, SJM, QRVO, MDGS, GPC, SRG, KHC, BFS, TTD,
- Added Positions: KBE, IYT, AMAT, GM, VGT, TRIP, JETS, ICLN, BAC, CCL, F, FCX, FB, MS, XBI, MTCH, INTC, MOS, TJX, TSEM, MU, SIX, HLT, IHF, BIDU, TSM, PYPL, LYV, NVDA, MSFT, C, MELI, GS, FTNT, VFC, CHKP, JPM, ITA, ROST, NVMI, CAT, WFC, PANW, SOXX, XLB, XLE, XLF, DRI, BKNG, VRNS, CYBR, FROG, ACWI, TFC, NICE, PNC, USB, IHI, FFIV, FRT, O, REG, ROBO, TIP, ALNY, ARWR, CSCO, KO, EXAS, FDX, GILD, HAS, INO, IONS, LMNX, MYGN, PFE, QCOM, REGN, CRM, SGMO, VRTX, NEO, ZIOP, LDOS, SRNE, FLDM, CDNA, CDXS, GNMK, PACB, BAH, PTCT, NSTG, PGEN, FEYE, VCYT, DRNA, ATEN, JD, RCKT, NVTA, BPMC, NTRA, RUN, RGNX, NTLA, FLGT, KRYS, SAIL, MGTX, AVRO, TBIO, GH, SWI, TWST, MRNA, DTIL, PSNL, ADPT, TXG, BNTX, BDTX, BEAM, PASG, AAXJ, CIBR, EEM, IYC, LMBS, PXQ, SPIB, SPY, MMM, T, SRPT, RAMP, ADBE, AKAM, ALK, MO, AMT, ADSK, BSX, BYD, CACI, CEVA, CDNS, CPB, CAH, FUN, CERN, CVX, LFC, CHDN, CIEN, CLX, ED, CPA, TCOM, DVA, DUK, EIX, ETR, EFX, EXPE, XOM, NEE, FE, FTEK, RHP, GIS, GOOGL, HDB, PEAK, HOLX, SVC, HST, IBM, ILMN, INCY, INFY, IFF, JBLU, JNPR, KR, LH, LVS, LMT, MGM, MANT, MAR, MAS, MCO, NTCT, NOC, OMC, VHC, PPL, PENN, PKI, PNW, PG, PHM, DGX, RMD, SAP, POOL, SKYW, SCS, SPWR, SHO, NLOK, SNPS, UAL, MTN, OSPN, VRSN, WBA, WIT, WYNN, ZIXI, CVLT, WU, FSLR, MLCO, DAL, VMW, OPTT, PM, CRDF, H, PEB, DQ, JKS, AMRC, KMI, RLJ, SAVE, CLVS, VAC, REGI, ENPH, PFPT, SPLK, NOW, QLYS, ABBV, NCLH, EPZM, BLUE, SAIC, GLPI, STAY, AAL, TWOU, SABR, ZEN, ADVM, CZR, MOMO, CLLS, ETSY, APLE, RPD, SQ, SCWX, TPIC, GDS, HGV, PK, OKTA, ROKU, SWCH, SPCE, VICI, ZS, SMAR, WH, TENB, UPWK, ZM, PSN, FSLY, CRWD, NOVA, NET, PING, MSGE, SNOW, ANGL, ARKG, BSCM, CORP, IGSB, DBEU, DFE, EBND, IBUY, LQD, QLTA, QQQ, VGK, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, XLI, SMH, AAPL, XLV, ORCC, XLY, AMZN, SEDG, ITB, XLC, BA, IGV, CNC, TGT, ICE, MCD, BABA, UPS, FVRR, ORA, SKYY, RDHL, MDWD, ATVI, EA, KRNT, CLOU, KWEB, TTWO, VZ, ZNGA, YY, TWLO, URGN, FINX, FIW, HEWJ, JNK, MTUM, NOBL, QUAL, WCLD, EGHT, BLKB, EPAY, CF, CSGP, CPRT, HPQ, HD, HON, IP, IPG, KT, MKTX, MLM, MSTR, VTRS, NWL, PLUG, AXON, TTM, TER, TXT, ACIW, UIS, RTX, QRTEA, HBI, CSIQ, SPR, PRO, SOL, AVGO, SPSC, TSLA, HII, WDAY, MODN, RNG, VEEV, PCTY, FIVN, GRUB, PAYC, W, UPLD, WK, BOX, INOV, EVA, SHOP, ALRM, APPF, HPE, TLND, EVBG, TRHC, NTNX, COUP, BL, HWM, CVNA, CARG, PAGS, RPAY, NIO, PLAN, DOW, TW, CTVA, CHWY, MDLA, BILL, CGNT, CGNT, ARKW, FTSL, GDX, HEDJ, IEF, IEI, ITE, MOAT, PBW, PHB, SHY, SPSB, TDIV, TLH, VCIT, VGSH, XAR, XHE,
- Sold Out: IWM, PLD, XLK, IJH, VWO, NDAQ, WHR, SLG, AMD, NTES, SE, BILI, HEAR, GLUU, BRK.B, SOHU, HUYA, SCPL, SINA, DOYU, VNO, TRMB, TM, MJ, SRI, TXN, XPER, SYK, SPLV, ORBC, SIRI, PEG, XLNX, RDS.B, HIMX, LEA, TAL, FLT, VC, FBHS, AMBA, NEP, PJT, VNE, LYFT, UBER, CRNC, CAMP, LLY, EMN, DLTR, CTXS, CHD, CHU, CHA, CHL, LUMN, CAR, ERIC, CVS, CTS, CEO, ALV, AIZ, ADI, THRM, ALL, ABT, MXIM, RMBS, ON, NUE, NTAP, TAP, MCHP, MTD, MEI, MCK, MKC, SLAB, MGA, LEN, LSCC, HBAN, MNST, GT, FLIR, EXC, ESS,
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 2,177,897 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 3,546,455 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) - 6,392,713 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.92%
- NICE Ltd (NICE) - 1,318,224 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 752,614 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.48%
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $91.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 3,546,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 322,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $239.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 198,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 673,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 6,392,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.55%. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $274.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 728,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 31931.30%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 488,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 297.30%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,395,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 46457.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,042,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 121.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,590,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.
