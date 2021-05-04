Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, Deere, Applied Materials Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owns 626 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/migdal+insurance+%26+financial+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 2,177,897 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87%
  2. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 3,546,455 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) - 6,392,713 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.92%
  4. NICE Ltd (NICE) - 1,318,224 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  5. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 752,614 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.48%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $91.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 3,546,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 322,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $239.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 198,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 673,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 6,392,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.55%. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $274.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 728,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 31931.30%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 488,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 297.30%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,395,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 46457.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,042,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 121.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,590,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider