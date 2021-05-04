SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, PagSeguro Digital, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: PAGS, FISV, DNB, TSM, TIMB, TXN, RIO, NXPI, AMAT, ASML, ADI, JETS, PBR.A, BIDU, UBER, SRE, VIPS, SHOP, DISCA, IQ, FTCH, TME, GSX, LINX, VIAC,
- Added Positions: EWZ, XRT, XLE, ITUB, ATUS, IFF, MELI, NTCO, GGB,
- Reduced Positions: ETSY, BBY, LOW, CHTR, PBR, SONY, CCI, EBAY, SRCL, Z, VALE, TMUS, LPLA, ERJ, LAUR,
- Sold Out: EEM, XLI, XLF, XLY, MS, CZZ, TSCO, AON, XME, BABA, CMCSA, EQIX, BP, CHL, UGP, USFD, RDS.B, EQNR, MRK, FXI, CBD, SBS, AZUL, WORK, SID, BRFS, EBR, TSPA, VSTA, BBDO, SUZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 2,314,515 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2697.03%
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 1,358,829 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.04%
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 251,181 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%
- SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 284,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 999.54%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 184,752 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7%
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 356,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 135,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 553,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 70,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TIM SA (TIMB)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in TIM SA. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 527,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 30,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2697.03%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.05%. The holding were 2,314,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 999.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 284,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,358,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 125705.08%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 2,453,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 89.28%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 605,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 91,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)
SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.
