SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, PagSeguro Digital, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, PagSeguro Digital, Fiserv Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda. As of 2021Q1, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owns 52 stocks with a total value of $495.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spx+equities+gestao+de+recursos+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda
  1. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 2,314,515 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2697.03%
  2. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 1,358,829 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.04%
  3. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 251,181 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%
  4. SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 284,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 999.54%
  5. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 184,752 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7%
New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 356,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 135,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 553,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 70,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TIM SA (TIMB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in TIM SA. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 527,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 30,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2697.03%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.05%. The holding were 2,314,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 999.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 284,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,358,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 125705.08%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 2,453,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 89.28%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 605,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 91,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.



