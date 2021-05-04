Traynor Capital Management, Inc. Buys Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, Ford Motor Co, Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares, Costco Wholesale Corp

New Purchases: TECL, PLTR, EXPI, SPLG, LRCX, IWM, ATOM, IOVA, BUD, ARKK, XOM, GME, BE, CPT, FDIS, CCIV, NEM, AMD, CSL, CME, NOC, CGC, PNC, DTIL, SNDL, VTRS, CRNT, CLIR, YTRA, SHIP, ENG, OEG, XXII, TTOO, PVL, CXDO,

TECL, PLTR, EXPI, SPLG, LRCX, IWM, ATOM, IOVA, BUD, ARKK, XOM, GME, BE, CPT, FDIS, CCIV, NEM, AMD, CSL, CME, NOC, CGC, PNC, DTIL, SNDL, VTRS, CRNT, CLIR, YTRA, SHIP, ENG, OEG, XXII, TTOO, PVL, CXDO, Added Positions: SOXL, F, BA, AMRS, SOXX, AMZN, IJR, PYPL, DFEN, NVDA, QQQ, IJH, MELI, ENPH, NFLX, JNJ, DVY, AMAT, MSFT, GOOGL, IBB, HON, HD, LQD, HYG, TXMD, PMF, PFF, PML, ATVI, TSLA, BND, NMZ, VNQ, TTWO, BIIB, MUB, REGN, QCOM, VTEB, BMY, NEE, XPO, AVGO, MIDU, AMGN, NKE, TNA, JPM, VXUS, SPY, VTI, BLK, NVO, ABBV, FB, UNH, MO, CURE, CVX, DHR, MCD, SPXL, DIS, MFM, BABA, SQ, BIB, SWKS, RDS.A, CRSP, IAGG, VTWO, GLD,

IVE, IVW, COST, AMT, INTC, FBND, BRK.B, V, IVV, GOOG, AGG, WMT, WFC, FTEC, FHLC, TDOC, GE, LMT, BAC, AMPE, EFA, BIV, PM, PFE, VGT, VUG, VIAC, ROKU, CVS, IJK, OEF, AIM, INTU, KR, SIRI, AZRX, TLRY, TLRY, MRK, PEP, ADS, VZ, RIG, SBUX, Sold Out: BKNG, NUGT, ICAD, ZM, IBM, MA, PODD, VIA, PED, CRON, 74HA, SRGA,

Investment company Traynor Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, Ford Motor Co, Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares, Boeing Co, Amyris Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares, Costco Wholesale Corp, American Tower Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Traynor Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Traynor Capital Management, Inc. owns 175 stocks with a total value of $598 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 559,098 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,903 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,853 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 60,011 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 55,046 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 69,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $53.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $617.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $41.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 5384.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.751200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 141,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1035.31%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 299,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 256.57%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 211.74%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 158,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 55,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 71.69%. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $22.64, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 115,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $79.12, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in icad Inc. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $16.87.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.