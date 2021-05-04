Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

New Purchases: CSB, VOE, IWM, VBK, RPV, HYD, XLE, TPR, IVZ, SIVB, DISCA, AAL, UNH, HYG, IYK, BABA, GOVT, DAL, AJAX.U, SPNV, NVAX, HLT, RAACU, FLOT, KR, IPOE, INTC, MRVL, SPFR.U, PBR, AONE, CBAH.U, ENPC,

CSB, VOE, IWM, VBK, RPV, HYD, XLE, TPR, IVZ, SIVB, DISCA, AAL, UNH, HYG, IYK, BABA, GOVT, DAL, AJAX.U, SPNV, NVAX, HLT, RAACU, FLOT, KR, IPOE, INTC, MRVL, SPFR.U, PBR, AONE, CBAH.U, ENPC, Added Positions: ARKK, UAL, CCL, TSLA, VXX, FB, PENN, SABR, CNK, LB, IJR, FCX, NCLH, JNJ, USMV, WYNN, ARKW, XLF, QQQ, MSFT, WMT, MAR, IWO, SBUX, NOBL, VLUE, SCHG, XLV, ESGE, EFG, IGSB, IJH, IEMG, SFIX, LOW, DIS, DOCU, V, XLK, JPM,

ARKK, UAL, CCL, TSLA, VXX, FB, PENN, SABR, CNK, LB, IJR, FCX, NCLH, JNJ, USMV, WYNN, ARKW, XLF, QQQ, MSFT, WMT, MAR, IWO, SBUX, NOBL, VLUE, SCHG, XLV, ESGE, EFG, IGSB, IJH, IEMG, SFIX, LOW, DIS, DOCU, V, XLK, JPM, Reduced Positions: PGX, TIP, DGRW, QQQE, AMZN, LQD, AAPL, IXN, SLV, GLD, MINT, AMD, CWB, SPY, CORP, LUV, CAR, IVW, T, SHYG, ARKG, IVV, ECC, SLCA, QCOM, BP, VZ, BA, IVH, IYJ, CRM, PYPL, GOOG, QUAL, PFE, FDX, UBER, F, SPTL, HUM,

PGX, TIP, DGRW, QQQE, AMZN, LQD, AAPL, IXN, SLV, GLD, MINT, AMD, CWB, SPY, CORP, LUV, CAR, IVW, T, SHYG, ARKG, IVV, ECC, SLCA, QCOM, BP, VZ, BA, IVH, IYJ, CRM, PYPL, GOOG, QUAL, PFE, FDX, UBER, F, SPTL, HUM, Sold Out: IWP, XLB, BIV, UPS, ALGN, IYM, SPLV, FUN, FUSE, BNO,

Investment company Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxinas+partners+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,958 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil (CSB) - 88,827 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 16,241 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 40,199 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,522 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.11%

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $55.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 88,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 31,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $226.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 19,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $283.531000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 13,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 45,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 23,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 139.56%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 40,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 97.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 59,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 110.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 100,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 394.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 138,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 251.47%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $684.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 132.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $322.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 6,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.