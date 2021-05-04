Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

- New Purchases: CSB, VOE, IWM, VBK, RPV, HYD, XLE, TPR, IVZ, SIVB, DISCA, AAL, UNH, HYG, IYK, BABA, GOVT, DAL, AJAX.U, SPNV, NVAX, HLT, RAACU, FLOT, KR, IPOE, INTC, MRVL, SPFR.U, PBR, AONE, CBAH.U, ENPC,
- Added Positions: ARKK, UAL, CCL, TSLA, VXX, FB, PENN, SABR, CNK, LB, IJR, FCX, NCLH, JNJ, USMV, WYNN, ARKW, XLF, QQQ, MSFT, WMT, MAR, IWO, SBUX, NOBL, VLUE, SCHG, XLV, ESGE, EFG, IGSB, IJH, IEMG, SFIX, LOW, DIS, DOCU, V, XLK, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: PGX, TIP, DGRW, QQQE, AMZN, LQD, AAPL, IXN, SLV, GLD, MINT, AMD, CWB, SPY, CORP, LUV, CAR, IVW, T, SHYG, ARKG, IVV, ECC, SLCA, QCOM, BP, VZ, BA, IVH, IYJ, CRM, PYPL, GOOG, QUAL, PFE, FDX, UBER, F, SPTL, HUM,
- Sold Out: IWP, XLB, BIV, UPS, ALGN, IYM, SPLV, FUN, FUSE, BNO,
For the details of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxinas+partners+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,958 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil (CSB) - 88,827 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 16,241 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 40,199 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,522 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.11%
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $55.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 88,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 31,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $226.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 19,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $283.531000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 13,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 45,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 23,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 139.56%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 40,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 97.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 59,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 110.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 100,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 394.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 138,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 251.47%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $684.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 132.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $322.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 6,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs