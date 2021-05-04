Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Nucor Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Constellation Brands Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: NUE, HON, DIS, WFC, AXP, INTC, ARKK, NOBL, SPXL, VCR, XLE, XLF,
- Added Positions: AAPL, SCHB, VGT, DGRW, MGV, AGG, BSV, RYT, VZ, VIG, MUB, VFH, TOTL, NYF, SCHA, JPM, VTEB, VNQ, BAC, TQQQ, SDY, BRK.B, JNJ, VTV, VUG, MSFT, VWO, IVV, IAGG, PCRX, PM, PG, T,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, AMZN, BA, FB, GOOG, SCHD, SCHO, VTI, PEP, SCHX,
- Sold Out: QQEW, STZ, QCOM, LUV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 333,562 shares, 18.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 902,219 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 334,327 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 527,645 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 131,261 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $69.26 and $84.95, with an estimated average price of $78.49. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 117,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 121.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 74.96%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $273.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.
