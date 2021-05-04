Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Nucor Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Constellation Brands Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: NUE, HON, DIS, WFC, AXP, INTC, ARKK, NOBL, SPXL, VCR, XLE, XLF,

Troy, NY, based Investment company Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Nucor Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Honeywell International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Constellation Brands Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owns 79 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 333,562 shares, 18.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 902,219 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 334,327 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 527,645 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 131,261 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $69.26 and $84.95, with an estimated average price of $78.49. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 117,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 121.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 74.96%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $273.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.