Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Nucor Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Constellation Brands Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Troy, NY, based Investment company Bouchey Financial Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Nucor Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Honeywell International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Constellation Brands Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owns 79 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bouchey+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 333,562 shares, 18.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 902,219 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 334,327 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 527,645 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 131,261 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $69.26 and $84.95, with an estimated average price of $78.49. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 117,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 121.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 74.96%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $273.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. Also check out:

1. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bouchey Financial Group Ltd keeps buying
