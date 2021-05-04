Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Added Positions: VTV, SPY, VXUS, VB, DIS, PTON, IJH, VUG,

VTV, SPY, VXUS, VB, DIS, PTON, IJH, VUG, Reduced Positions: VOO, VO, VZ, BND, ITOT, AAPL, GOOGL,

VOO, VO, VZ, BND, ITOT, AAPL, GOOGL, Sold Out: USMV, LULU, TTWO, ATVI, CMCSA, BMY, IUSV, VDC, ORCL, LLY, EA, VWO, VOT, SCHE, ADBE, COST, SCHM, PYPL, T, MRK, PM, WDC, KO, CPRT, IVW, PFE, NFLX, CARR, XLF, MMM, VCR, IBM, ADP, OTIS, INTC, JPM, VV, TSM, HSY, VFH, MCD, HD, GE, XOM, LNG, ONTO, DE, MSI, SBUX, LOW, ESBA, XLV, CVX, BK, PEG, SON, WM, ED, HON, RSP, MDY, IJT, AXP, SO, V, BE, KHC, UL, IHI, PG, STZ, WMT, CVS, BAC, VOX, AEP, CNO, DUK, IWM, DVY, CTVA,

Investment company Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,332 shares, 36.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 69,088 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.60% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,541 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 16,880 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 18,293 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 258.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 69,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.