Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Lululemon Athletica Inc

- Added Positions: VTV, SPY, VXUS, VB, DIS, PTON, IJH, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, VO, VZ, BND, ITOT, AAPL, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: USMV, LULU, TTWO, ATVI, CMCSA, BMY, IUSV, VDC, ORCL, LLY, EA, VWO, VOT, SCHE, ADBE, COST, SCHM, PYPL, T, MRK, PM, WDC, KO, CPRT, IVW, PFE, NFLX, CARR, XLF, MMM, VCR, IBM, ADP, OTIS, INTC, JPM, VV, TSM, HSY, VFH, MCD, HD, GE, XOM, LNG, ONTO, DE, MSI, SBUX, LOW, ESBA, XLV, CVX, BK, PEG, SON, WM, ED, HON, RSP, MDY, IJT, AXP, SO, V, BE, KHC, UL, IHI, PG, STZ, WMT, CVS, BAC, VOX, AEP, CNO, DUK, IWM, DVY, CTVA,
For the details of Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenhouse+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,332 shares, 36.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 69,088 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.60%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,541 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 16,880 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 18,293 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 258.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 69,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying