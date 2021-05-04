Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, McDonald's Corp, TJX Inc

- New Purchases: BA, CWB, EL, HON, CFG, NOVA, DD, LYFT, LRCX, CSX, BILI, SWK, INTC, NOW, GS, BIDU, KRE, NKE, PPG, MOS, FTSI, ALB, VEEV, ESI,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, FB, MSFT, UAL, UNP, AAL, SYF, GE, AVGO, RCL, DAL, NVDA, DIS, SPGI, MSCI, DFS, MA, V, MCHP, ELAN, ZBH, CCL, ICLK, SHW, INDA, EWY,
- Reduced Positions: AES, BAC, BLK, LYB, TMO, NXPI, NFLX, CTVA, APD, SE, SYY, GM, MDT, BLL, KKR, CCK, HLT, PODD, JPM, TME, MAR, UNH,
- Sold Out: PLTR, MCD, TJX, AAPL, DHR, DXCM, ABT, FCX, AEP, ICE, MRVL, PLD, NEE, TSLA, EDU, LI, PCAR, QRVO, LULU, FIS, NIO, PDD, FISV, NIU, BKNG, FRPT, TAL, CMG, LOW, EMB, EXPE, SWKS, ARMK, AXTA, FT5, FMC, MDLZ, ASH, EIDO, EPHE,
For the details of Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seatown+holdings+pte.+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,100 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.69%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 59,300 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 467,700 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.48%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 361,151 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.54%
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 1,435,248 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio.
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 342,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $288.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $46.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 125.69%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 57,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 98.99%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2343.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 59,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 79.54%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $322.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 361,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 467,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 185.40%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 713,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.
