Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, McDonald's Corp, TJX Inc

Singapore, U0, based Investment company Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Boeing Co, Microsoft Corp, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, McDonald's Corp, TJX Inc, Apple Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,100 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 59,300 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 467,700 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.48% Facebook Inc (FB) - 361,151 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.54% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 1,435,248 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 342,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $288.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $46.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 125.69%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 57,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 98.99%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2343.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 59,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 79.54%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $322.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 361,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 467,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 185.40%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 713,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.