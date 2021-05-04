Logo
Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, McDonald's Corp, TJX Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Singapore, U0, based Investment company Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Boeing Co, Microsoft Corp, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, McDonald's Corp, TJX Inc, Apple Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seatown+holdings+pte.+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,100 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.69%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 59,300 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.99%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 467,700 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.48%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 361,151 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.54%
  5. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 1,435,248 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 342,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $288.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $223.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $46.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 125.69%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 57,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 98.99%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2343.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 59,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 79.54%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $322.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 361,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 467,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 185.40%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 713,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. keeps buying
