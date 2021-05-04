Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Citigroup Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, CVS Health Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Morgan Stanley, Tapestry Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Citigroup Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, CVS Health Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Morgan Stanley, Tapestry Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Poplar Forest Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc, DXC Technology Co, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Morgan Stanley, Tapestry Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Poplar Forest Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Poplar Forest Capital LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $1000 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Poplar Forest Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/poplar+forest+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Poplar Forest Capital LLC
  1. Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 1,481,985 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  2. Nucor Corp (NUE) - 601,150 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
  3. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 985,031 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,122,342 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
  5. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 965,429 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
New Purchase: Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Tecnoglass Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Glatfelter Corp (GLT)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $201.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CTS Corp (CTS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in CTS Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $37, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $39.41, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 93.14%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 554,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in National Fuel Gas Co by 66.10%. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 826,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 54.98%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 534,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,360,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,091,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 138.83%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $386.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Sold Out: Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Rambus Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $20.11.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Glatfelter Corp (GLN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Poplar Forest Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Poplar Forest Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Poplar Forest Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Poplar Forest Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Poplar Forest Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider