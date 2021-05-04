Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Citigroup Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, CVS Health Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Morgan Stanley, Tapestry Inc

New Purchases: TGLS, CTS, PACW, GLT, UTHR, BAC, HVT, LPX,

TGLS, CTS, PACW, GLT, UTHR, BAC, HVT, LPX, Added Positions: C, NFG, CVS, T, DXC, MUR, ABC, MRK, ANTM, MEI, NP, NTB, NVT, ACA, DORM, BIV, VOO,

C, NFG, CVS, T, DXC, MUR, ABC, MRK, ANTM, MEI, NP, NTB, NVT, ACA, DORM, BIV, VOO, Reduced Positions: VIAC, MS, TPR, LLY, SWK, BRX, LUMN, EQH, NWL, ALLY, WFC, NUE, SYY, AIG, CNHI, AAP, CVX, CAG, IBM, LNC, CW, RS, MSFT, JNJ, PG, ORCL, MMM, MRTN, ALG, PWR, ABBV, ABT,

VIAC, MS, TPR, LLY, SWK, BRX, LUMN, EQH, NWL, ALLY, WFC, NUE, SYY, AIG, CNHI, AAP, CVX, CAG, IBM, LNC, CW, RS, MSFT, JNJ, PG, ORCL, MMM, MRTN, ALG, PWR, ABBV, ABT, Sold Out: NGHC, CSCO, PCH, FLIR, RMBS, GLN, KNX,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Poplar Forest Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Citigroup Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, CVS Health Corp, AT&T Inc, DXC Technology Co, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Morgan Stanley, Tapestry Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Poplar Forest Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Poplar Forest Capital LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $1000 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Poplar Forest Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/poplar+forest+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 1,481,985 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% Nucor Corp (NUE) - 601,150 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 985,031 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,122,342 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 965,429 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Tecnoglass Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $201.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in CTS Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $37, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $39.41, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 93.14%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 554,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in National Fuel Gas Co by 66.10%. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 826,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 54.98%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 534,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,360,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,091,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 138.83%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $386.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Rambus Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $20.11.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.09.