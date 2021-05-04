Alamar Capital Management, LLC Buys Altice USA Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, TransUnion, Piper Sandler Cos

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alamar Capital Management, LLC Buys Altice USA Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, TransUnion, Piper Sandler Cos

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alamar Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Altice USA Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Splunk Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells RealPage Inc, TransUnion, Piper Sandler Cos, MSCI Inc, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alamar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alamar Capital Management, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alamar Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alamar+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alamar Capital Management, LLC
  1. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 36,864 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 17,379 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
  3. Square Inc (SQ) - 16,938 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
  4. Workiva Inc (WK) - 41,824 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
  5. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 19,744 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
New Purchase: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.03 and $107.69, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 11,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $349.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $279.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $153.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.886500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 68.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 86,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $122.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 21,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $490.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $102.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 46,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 303.23%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.

Sold Out: Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The sale prices were between $91.33 and $123, with an estimated average price of $106.1.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alamar Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alamar Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alamar Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alamar Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alamar Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider