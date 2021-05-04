Alamar Capital Management, LLC Buys Altice USA Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, TransUnion, Piper Sandler Cos

- New Purchases: ALRM, PANW, BRK.B, JPM, IWF, IWR,
- Added Positions: ATUS, SPLK, NOW, PGR, CNC, SPY, SIGI, PCTY, VOO, ANTM, ETSY, DXCM, ADBE, PYPL, ZEN, FTNT, SQ, HCA, WK, TW, EFA, RE, MOH, VSH, STM, BURL, WDAY, IWN, ISRG, MKTX, RSP, ULTA, MSFT, VYM, VUG, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: RP, MSCI, PFPT, ZBRA, SPOT, EXPE, GDDY, AN, AAPL, BSV,
- Sold Out: TRU, PIPR, BIV, USMV,
For the details of Alamar Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alamar+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alamar Capital Management, LLC
- Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 36,864 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 17,379 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 16,938 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
- Workiva Inc (WK) - 41,824 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 19,744 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.03 and $107.69, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 11,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $349.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $279.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $153.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.886500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 68.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 86,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $122.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 21,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $490.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $102.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 46,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 303.23%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.Sold Out: Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The sale prices were between $91.33 and $123, with an estimated average price of $106.1.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alamar Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Alamar Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alamar Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alamar Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alamar Capital Management, LLC keeps buying