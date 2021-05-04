Alamar Capital Management, LLC Buys Altice USA Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, TransUnion, Piper Sandler Cos

New Purchases: ALRM, PANW, BRK.B, JPM, IWF, IWR,

Investment company Alamar Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Altice USA Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Splunk Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells RealPage Inc, TransUnion, Piper Sandler Cos, MSCI Inc, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alamar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alamar Capital Management, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 36,864 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 17,379 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90% Square Inc (SQ) - 16,938 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% Workiva Inc (WK) - 41,824 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 19,744 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.03 and $107.69, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 11,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $349.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $279.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $153.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.886500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 68.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 86,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $122.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 21,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $490.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $102.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 46,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 303.23%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The sale prices were between $91.33 and $123, with an estimated average price of $106.1.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.