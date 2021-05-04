Sage Rhino Capital Llc Buys iShares Gold Trust, Morgan Stanley, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Gabelli Utility Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

- New Purchases: MS, PLTR, CNXC, BRK.A, SPY, XOM, HSBC, SQ, BIIB, BAC, DVY, STX, M,
- Added Positions: IAU, IEFA, LYFT, MSFT, AAPL, VO, HYRE, VWO, GOOG, KIO, VTI, VTIP, BND, VYM, IYR, BA, BP, PFF, VAW, TWTR, SDY, VNQI, PYPL, VSS, GLD, XLI, FB, NEM, IAGG, GOLD, GOOGL, VRTX, UPS, TRNO, UBER, PSX, VCIT, BHP, INTC, BLK, CCJ, CCL, NVDA, KO, ORCL, NVO, GNR, SONY, SAP, ROST, SYY, NVS, UL, MCD, JPM, JNJ, FRC, CSCO, BTI, BRK.B, SAN, VZ, ASML, AMGN, WBK, TEF, ABBV, UBS, GE, AEG, AXP, AZN, T, BBVA, BCS, DEO, DIS, DUK, SMFG, ING, LLY, MUFG, MFG, NYMT, NMR, PEP, RIO, SWN,
- Reduced Positions: DOCU, CWB, ZUO, VB, COST, V, UNP, TMO, IEMG, RYT, CMCSA, ILMN, HD, CLF, ZTS, QCOM, SCHW, EPAM, ETB, VXF, WMT, ADBE, ABT, AER,
- Sold Out: EV, GUT, GBIL, DHR, CREE, JHX, TXN, CPRI,
For the details of SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+rhino+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 108,623 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 64,218 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.83%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 776,921 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.19%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 175,109 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 52,680 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 53,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $420000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 776,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 48.91%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HyreCar Inc (HYRE)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in HyreCar Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 238,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2395.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BP PLC (BP)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in BP PLC by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Gabelli Utility Trust. The sale prices were between $6.66 and $8, with an estimated average price of $7.58.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.Sold Out: Cree Inc (CREE)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $94.12 and $128.28, with an estimated average price of $112.52.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:
1. SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAGE RHINO CAPITAL LLC keeps buying