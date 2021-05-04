Sage Rhino Capital Llc Buys iShares Gold Trust, Morgan Stanley, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Gabelli Utility Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

New Purchases: MS, PLTR, CNXC, BRK.A, SPY, XOM, HSBC, SQ, BIIB, BAC, DVY, STX, M,

Investment company Sage Rhino Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Morgan Stanley, Palantir Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc, Concentrix Corp, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Gabelli Utility Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Rhino Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sage Rhino Capital Llc owns 178 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 108,623 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 64,218 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.83% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 776,921 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.19% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 175,109 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 52,680 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 53,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $420000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 776,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 48.91%. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in HyreCar Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 238,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2395.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc added to a holding in BP PLC by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Gabelli Utility Trust. The sale prices were between $6.66 and $8, with an estimated average price of $7.58.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $94.12 and $128.28, with an estimated average price of $112.52.

Sage Rhino Capital Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.