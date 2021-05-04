Logo
Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys McKesson Corp, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Align Technology Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Private Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McKesson Corp, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Analog Devices Inc, sells Align Technology Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Mastercard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Private Wealth Partners, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $944 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 680,923 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 301,406 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,912 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,335 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 220,122 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.05 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 504.78%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $192.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 75,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 468,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 257,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $187.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 54,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 198,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Private Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

