Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys McKesson Corp, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Align Technology Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: PHYS, PSLV, JPC,
- Added Positions: MCK, T, VZ, V, CCI, ADI, QCOM, GO, PFE, GDV, DIS, MRK, JNJ, XLNX, GILD, STT, ABBV, HD, VRTX, ATVI, MDT, DUK, EBAY, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: SCHW, ORCL, DHR, AMZN, PYPL, TMO, NUV, PEP, BABA, JPM, BAC, MCD, EIM, COST, INFO, NAC, AWK, CFB, VTI, ABT,
- Sold Out: ALGN, IVV, MA, SPY, TWLO, BA, MMM, ISRG, ANET, UNP, PG, NTRS, KLAC, VGT, SAP, TROW, D, NFLX, IWF, CMCSA, BMY, WMT, MAR, VCIT, MO, BDX, CHTR, UL, IJH, IWD, VOO, TDOC, CDNA, PM, TXN, NVS, MMP, HON, LLY, TSLA, DVY, SNPS, IYY, XLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 680,923 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 301,406 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,912 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,335 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Visa Inc (V) - 220,122 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.05 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 504.78%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $192.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 75,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 468,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 257,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $187.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 54,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 198,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.
