Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 88,779 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 273,308 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 80,601 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.97%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 51,446 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.78%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 117,038 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 206,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 51,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 186,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 19,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 116,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $277.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 580.53%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $322.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 8,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 55.57%. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 865,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 53.59%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 77.08%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 26,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.17%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 38.17%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $140.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.
