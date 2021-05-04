Logo
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Veeva Systems Inc, Copart Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+zone+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 88,779 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 273,308 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 80,601 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.97%
  4. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 51,446 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.78%
  5. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 117,038 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
New Purchase: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 206,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 51,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 186,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 19,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 116,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $277.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 580.53%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $322.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 8,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 55.57%. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 865,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 53.59%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 77.08%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 26,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.17%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 38.17%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $140.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider