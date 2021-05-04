Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ascension Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascension Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ascension Asset Management LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ascension Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ascension+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ascension Asset Management LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,938 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1367.33%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,483 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,092 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 424.19%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 10,343 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 34,061 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 37,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 10,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 34,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $375.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 10,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 47,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $283.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 13,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ascension Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1367.33%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 27,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ascension Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 424.19%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 50,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ascension Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 986.36%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ascension Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Ascension Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ascension Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ascension Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ascension Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider