Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

New Purchases: JNJ, TMO, AMAT, VGT, RTX, NSC, TXN, RMD, QCOM, PH, ADI, NVDA, HON, ADP, LMT, LHX, ITW, PG, CME, UNP, CSCO, BA, INTC, GOOG, LIN, APD, HD, COST, AWK, TECH, AMGN, CINF, MRK, V, UPS, PKI, PEP, EW, CTSH, SYY, CMI, JPM, KMB, ABT, BRK.B, GPC, MMM, ADBE, ABBV, BDX, ROP, KO, CRM, PANW, TSLA, WAB, XYL, CLX, GLW, BAX, MU, ANSS, PYPL, FITB, CARR, CI, OTIS, GIS, MCD, DELL, WEC, SO, KEY, PFE, VOO,

MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, Sold Out: ARKK, SCHX, GSLC, SCHA, SCHG, LMBS, FIXD, SPY, QQQ, IJK, IYM, IVW, REZ, SCHF, FTSM, HYLS, XOM, MINT, FPX, MOAT, JPST, OBNK, SCHM, ARKW, OEF, BSM,

Investment company Ascension Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascension Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ascension Asset Management LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,938 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1367.33% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,483 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,092 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 424.19% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 10,343 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 34,061 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 37,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 10,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 34,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $375.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 10,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 47,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $283.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 13,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1367.33%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 27,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 424.19%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 50,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 986.36%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43.

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.