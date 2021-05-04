Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

- New Purchases: JNJ, TMO, AMAT, VGT, RTX, NSC, TXN, RMD, QCOM, PH, ADI, NVDA, HON, ADP, LMT, LHX, ITW, PG, CME, UNP, CSCO, BA, INTC, GOOG, LIN, APD, HD, COST, AWK, TECH, AMGN, CINF, MRK, V, UPS, PKI, PEP, EW, CTSH, SYY, CMI, JPM, KMB, ABT, BRK.B, GPC, MMM, ADBE, ABBV, BDX, ROP, KO, CRM, PANW, TSLA, WAB, XYL, CLX, GLW, BAX, MU, ANSS, PYPL, FITB, CARR, CI, OTIS, GIS, MCD, DELL, WEC, SO, KEY, PFE, VOO,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN,
- Sold Out: ARKK, SCHX, GSLC, SCHA, SCHG, LMBS, FIXD, SPY, QQQ, IJK, IYM, IVW, REZ, SCHF, FTSM, HYLS, XOM, MINT, FPX, MOAT, JPST, OBNK, SCHM, ARKW, OEF, BSM,
For the details of Ascension Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ascension+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ascension Asset Management LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,938 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1367.33%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,483 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,092 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 424.19%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 10,343 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 34,061 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $165.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 37,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 10,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 34,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $375.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 10,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 47,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $283.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 13,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ascension Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1367.33%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 27,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ascension Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 424.19%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 50,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ascension Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 986.36%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 956 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ascension Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Ascension Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ascension Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ascension Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ascension Asset Management LLC keeps buying