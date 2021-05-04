Logo
Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys Canaan Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ariose Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Canaan Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Netflix Inc, Phoenix New Media, sells Micron Technology Inc, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariose Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Ariose Capital Management Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ariose Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ariose+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ariose Capital Management Ltd
  1. Canaan Inc (CAN) - 267,100 shares, 38.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 31,811 shares, 29.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 7,500 shares, 27.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) - 394,718 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Canaan Inc (CAN)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Canaan Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.51 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 38.32%. The holding were 267,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $140.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.68%. The holding were 31,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $509.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.15%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Phoenix New Media Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $1.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 394,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.



