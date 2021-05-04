Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys Canaan Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp

New Purchases: CAN, EXP, NFLX, FENG,

Investment company Ariose Capital Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Canaan Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Netflix Inc, Phoenix New Media, sells Micron Technology Inc, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariose Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Ariose Capital Management Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ariose Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ariose+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Canaan Inc (CAN) - 267,100 shares, 38.32% of the total portfolio. New Position Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 31,811 shares, 29.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 7,500 shares, 27.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) - 394,718 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Canaan Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.51 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 38.32%. The holding were 267,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $140.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.68%. The holding were 31,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $509.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.15%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Phoenix New Media Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $1.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 394,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.