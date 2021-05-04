Logo
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG Buys Lowe's Inc, Corteva Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Sells Xylem Inc, Waste Management Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Zurich, V8, based Investment company vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Corteva Inc, Quanta Services Inc, BlackRock Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Xylem Inc, Waste Management Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Chubb, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG. As of 2021Q1, vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG owns 70 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+swiss+wealth+advisors+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 49,780 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
  2. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 112,775 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,532 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.00%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,414 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 41,534 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 41,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 126,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 65,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $825.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 36,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 118,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 177,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 41.82%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $49.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG. Also check out:

