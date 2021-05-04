vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG Buys Lowe's Inc, Corteva Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Sells Xylem Inc, Waste Management Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: LOW, CTVA, PWR, CWB, RSX,
- Added Positions: BLK, MSFT, BMY, KR, DIS, TMO, EZU, EWJ, AAPL, V, EWL, GLD, MO, AAXJ, LULU, AMD, CSCO, NVDA, FSZ, HYG, INDA, STOR, CRM, EPP, PG, JCI, HBI, VCSH, DGS, ECON,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, NKE, IQV, C, HON, PANW, FB, HD, JPM, EEM, AVGO, AMZN, MINT, SPSB, STZ, TLT, ROBO, GOOGL, TGT, KHC, GMF, EEMV, FEP, SYK, AGG, QUAL, EOG, SPY, DFE, DON, LQD,
- Sold Out: XYL, WM, GILD, CB, EMB, SFM, PZA,
- Visa Inc (V) - 49,780 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 112,775 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,532 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.00%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,414 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 41,534 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 41,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 126,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 65,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $825.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 36,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 118,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Kroger Co (KR)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 177,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 41.82%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $49.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.Sold Out: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72.
