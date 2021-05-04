vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG Buys Lowe's Inc, Corteva Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Sells Xylem Inc, Waste Management Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: LOW, CTVA, PWR, CWB, RSX,

LOW, CTVA, PWR, CWB, RSX, Added Positions: BLK, MSFT, BMY, KR, DIS, TMO, EZU, EWJ, AAPL, V, EWL, GLD, MO, AAXJ, LULU, AMD, CSCO, NVDA, FSZ, HYG, INDA, STOR, CRM, EPP, PG, JCI, HBI, VCSH, DGS, ECON,

BLK, MSFT, BMY, KR, DIS, TMO, EZU, EWJ, AAPL, V, EWL, GLD, MO, AAXJ, LULU, AMD, CSCO, NVDA, FSZ, HYG, INDA, STOR, CRM, EPP, PG, JCI, HBI, VCSH, DGS, ECON, Reduced Positions: ABBV, NKE, IQV, C, HON, PANW, FB, HD, JPM, EEM, AVGO, AMZN, MINT, SPSB, STZ, TLT, ROBO, GOOGL, TGT, KHC, GMF, EEMV, FEP, SYK, AGG, QUAL, EOG, SPY, DFE, DON, LQD,

ABBV, NKE, IQV, C, HON, PANW, FB, HD, JPM, EEM, AVGO, AMZN, MINT, SPSB, STZ, TLT, ROBO, GOOGL, TGT, KHC, GMF, EEMV, FEP, SYK, AGG, QUAL, EOG, SPY, DFE, DON, LQD, Sold Out: XYL, WM, GILD, CB, EMB, SFM, PZA,

Zurich, V8, based Investment company vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG Current Portfolio ) buys Lowe's Inc, Corteva Inc, Quanta Services Inc, BlackRock Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Xylem Inc, Waste Management Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Chubb, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG. As of 2021Q1, vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG owns 70 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+swiss+wealth+advisors+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 49,780 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 112,775 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,532 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,414 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 41,534 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 41,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 126,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 65,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $825.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 36,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 118,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 177,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 41.82%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $49.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72.