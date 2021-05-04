Logo
Ieq Capital, Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vale SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ieq Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Datadog Inc, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Twitter Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vale SA, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ieq Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ieq Capital, Llc owns 471 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IEQ CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ieq+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IEQ CAPITAL, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 947,239 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 526,588 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 485,465 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 339,228 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  5. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 2,922,792 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 300,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $420000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $593.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $509.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $684.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.12%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 1243.36%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 164,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2343.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 32,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2395.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 112.26%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 47,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.886500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 104,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65.

Sold Out: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $17 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $18.54.

Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $25.92 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $27.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of IEQ CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

