Ieq Capital, Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vale SA

New Purchases: SNOW, BRK.A, NVDA, UNH, NFLX, TSLA, CAT, CVX, DHR, AVGO, CHGG, WMT, GS, HON, LMT, NOW, SNPS, TXN, TFX, UNP, VB, CB, IJH, LLY, NOC, SHOP, BABA, BLK, BA, CSX, DE, INTU, LH, QCOM, MMM, AMT, FISV, FLR, DIA, TJX, ABNB, ADSK, ADP, CHTR, GD, IBM, IJR, MCHI, VOX, AXP, ARKW, CTAS, DASH, ESS, ETSY, GM, ISRG, ACWX, IWY, KOD, LIN, MU, SPGI, TGT, UPS, USB, VO, VNQ, ZG, TXG, ADI, AON, BKNG, CCI, DG, FDX, ITW, ILMN, ICE, PRF, LRCX, MMC, MCO, ORLY, OTIS, PM, PNC, SCHC, XLV, TLRY, TLRY, TRV, VEEV, VRSN, WDAY, ZTS, A, APD, APH, ANTM, BNS, BDX, BYND, BIGC, CI, NET, CME, CL, GLW, DHI, DAL, DUK, DD, EBAY, ECL, EMR, FIS, GPN, HUM, IDXX, EWJ, IUSG, IBB, IWS, IVW, KLAC, EL, LMND, MET, MNST, MSCI, NSC, OKE, PANW, PGR, PLD, PRU, RBA, ROK, SCHF, SCHM, SE, XLE, SHW, SYY, TMUS, TT, TFC, VRTX, DGS, DXJ, ZBRA, ONEM, AFL, ALXN, ALL, AMP, ABC, AZO, AVB, BK, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BGT, BXMT, BSL, BEP, CDNS, COF, CCL, CDW, CFG, CLPT, CTSH, CMA, COP, STZ, CRSP, CMI, DELL, DOV, ETN, ESTC, EA, ET, EOG, EQIX, EQR, EXC, FAST, FITB, FLT, F, FTV, FCX, IT, GSAH, HCA, HSY, IHRT, INCY, XLG, IQV, HDV, ESGU, IGM, IWO, JBL, KSU, KEY, KEYS, KHC, KR, LHX, LNC, MMP, MRO, MPC, MAR, MTCH, MXIM, MCK, MTD, MGM, MCHP, MRNA, MDB, MSI, NFG, NTAP, NEM, NWSA, JFR, JRO, OKTA, PCAR, PH, PAYX, PBA, MINT, PXD, PAGP, TROW, PSA, REGN, RF, ROST, RDS.A, SCHE, SCHB, SCHG, SMG, XLRE, SSTI, SPG, SO, LUV, MDY, XBI, SDY, XOP, KRE, SWK, STT, TER, TM, TDG, URI, UNM, VHT, VIAC, WBA, WM, WEC, YUM, NMTR, NDRA, XCUR, GLYC, MFA, SBBP, V9G,

AMZN, DDOG, GOOGL, WORK, GOOG, TWLO, OEF, MSFT, IWF, AAPL, COST, MA, ADBE, CRM, VOO, UBER, BRK.B, HD, PLTR, CRWD, FB, PYPL, TMO, ZM, ACN, AMGN, AMAT, DIS, SNAP, JNJ, NKE, PINS, VIG, JPM, LOW, MDT, V, IWR, MCD, PJT, AQMS, TEAM, ROP, VV, ABT, CVS, INTC, RTX, SBUX, VWO, VEA, ATVI, AMD, ARKK, CARR, EW, XOM, IEMG, IVV, MRK, PEP, SYK, VUG, VEU, ABBV, BAC, BSX, BMY, CMCSA, DOW, GILD, IAU, IWV, KMI, MDLZ, ORCL, PTON, PG, PGNY, SCHW, JNK, SQ, BSV, VONG, VXUS, VYM, MO, BP, C, DOCU, GE, HPQ, RSP, JD, LBAI, MS, SLB, SCHX, SJNK, SPLK, CTLP, WFC, Reduced Positions: TWTR, IWM, ENB, CMG, XLK, ALGN, SSO, PD, SPY, QQQ, ELY, GLD, ZUO, XLY, CSCO, SONO, PSTG, EFA, VZ, SLV, FVRR, APTV, IEFA, ARCC, PFE, T, IWD, TWOU, WMB, VTV, BANX, KREF, BX, AMJ, KO, NAC,

Investment company Ieq Capital, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Datadog Inc, Alphabet Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Twitter Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vale SA, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ieq Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ieq Capital, Llc owns 471 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 947,239 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 526,588 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Facebook Inc (FB) - 485,465 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 339,228 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 2,922,792 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 300,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $420000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $593.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $509.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $684.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.12%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3386.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 1243.36%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 164,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2343.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 32,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2395.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 112.26%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 47,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $258.886500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 104,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65.

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $17 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $18.54.

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $25.92 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $27.22.