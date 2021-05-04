Boyar Asset Management Inc Buys Mueller Water Products,, General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, AMC Networks Inc

- New Purchases: GD, MRK, FOXA, SCHW, VAC, DLTR,
- Added Positions: MWA, BRK.B, CVS, CMCSA, KO, TZOO, CB, QRTEA, WU, ANGI, AXTA, BATRK, DD, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: DISCK, MSFT, JPM, BAC, DIS, MDLZ, HD, AMP, AMCX, STKL, PYPL, WEN, MAR, BR, MSGN, ELY, ENR, AXP, VTRS, EPC, NWSA,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,398 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 30,347 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,311 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 164,947 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 32,718 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $116.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)
Boyar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc. by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 69,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Boyar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $279.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Travelzoo (TZOO)
Boyar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Travelzoo by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $17.88, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.
