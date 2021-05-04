Logo
Boyar Asset Management Inc Buys Mueller Water Products,, General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, AMC Networks Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Boyar Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Mueller Water Products,, General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, Fox Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Discovery Inc, AMC Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyar Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Boyar Asset Management Inc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boyar Asset Management Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyar+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boyar Asset Management Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,398 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  2. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 30,347 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,311 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 164,947 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 32,718 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $116.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc. by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 69,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Boyar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $279.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Travelzoo (TZOO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Travelzoo by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $17.88, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.



