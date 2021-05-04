Community Capital Management, Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, The Timken Co, Sells Crestwood Equity Partners LP, PROG Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Community Capital Management, Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, The Timken Co, Sells Crestwood Equity Partners LP, PROG Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Community Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, The Timken Co, Arch Capital Group, Cigna Corp, sells Crestwood Equity Partners LP, PROG Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, PerkinElmer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Community Capital Management, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Community Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) - 270,000 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,200 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.
  4. Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 73,352 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 31,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Timken Co (TKR)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $72.79 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $252.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IAA Inc (IAA)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in IAA Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (AZD)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Community Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Community Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Community Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Community Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Community Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider