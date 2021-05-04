Community Capital Management, Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, The Timken Co, Sells Crestwood Equity Partners LP, PROG Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: FISV, PRG, TKR, ACGL, BAC, RXN, PFG, BABA, BG, AAN, MDLZ, AB, EBAY, CPT,

Investment company Community Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, The Timken Co, Arch Capital Group, Cigna Corp, sells Crestwood Equity Partners LP, PROG Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, PerkinElmer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Community Capital Management, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) - 270,000 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,200 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 73,352 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 31,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $72.79 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $252.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in IAA Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.

Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.