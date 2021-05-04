Community Capital Management, Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, The Timken Co, Sells Crestwood Equity Partners LP, PROG Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: FISV, PRG, TKR, ACGL, BAC, RXN, PFG, BABA, BG, AAN, MDLZ, AB, EBAY, CPT,
- Added Positions: CI, ABC, FNF, WPC, IAA, AMT, FLT, EVA, ANTM, FISI, NLY,
- Reduced Positions: CEQP, RJF, SKY, BMY, MSFT, BRK.B, NEE, AAPL, AMP, DFS, ABG, STWD, WAB,
- Sold Out: AZD, PYPL, PKI, CB, ARCC, CNC, SBNY, HD, BDX, CRM, BEPC,
For the details of Community Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Community Capital Management, Inc.
- Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) - 270,000 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,200 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.
- Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 73,352 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.
Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 31,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Timken Co (TKR)
Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $72.79 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rexnord Corp (RXN)
Community Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $252.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IAA Inc (IAA)
Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in IAA Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Community Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (AZD)
Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Community Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.
