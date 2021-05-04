Logo
BHF RG Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Author's Avatar
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BHF RG Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHF RG Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q1, BHF RG Capital Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BHF RG Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhf+rg+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BHF RG Capital Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,624 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 247,180 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%
  3. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 102,674 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.00%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 116,605 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.10%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 92,932 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 84,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $81.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 20,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $146.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 646.79%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 41,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 371.53%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 12,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17. The stock is now traded at around $102.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 102,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 116,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.804000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 49,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 39,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $52.19, with an estimated average price of $51.52.

Sold Out: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The sale prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of BHF RG Capital Inc.. Also check out:

1. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BHF RG Capital Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider