BHF RG Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

- New Purchases: JETS, CQQQ, VNQ, VPU,
- Added Positions: IJR, IJH, VCLT, BIV, VCIT, ANGL, FPE, VCSH, QLTA, VUG, AAPL, VGLT, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: IHI, FVD, ESGU, IVV, EFG, IEO, QQQ, ITOT, XLK, VHT,
- Sold Out: FMB, TFI, ITM, SMMU, HYD,
These are the top 5 holdings of BHF RG Capital Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,624 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 247,180 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%
- Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 102,674 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.00%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 116,605 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.10%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 92,932 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 84,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)
BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $81.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 20,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $146.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 646.79%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 41,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 371.53%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 12,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17. The stock is now traded at around $102.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 102,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 116,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.804000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 49,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 39,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $52.19, with an estimated average price of $51.52.Sold Out: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The sale prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.
