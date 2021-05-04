Valmark Advisers, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SYLD, JKK, SPAB, TROX, CFG, FUTY, SUM, ARKK, EBC, GLDD, BAC, TA, DSKE, FHLC, RODM, SCHH, SLQD, SLYV, TFC, URI, CINF, LB, MKC, GLDM, VV, CVS, CAT, FAST, F, IVOO, ICLN, IBB, CHY, MAR, ORCL, PNC, SHW, KHC, WPC, WFC, KMI, CLMT,
- Added Positions: LQD, ITOT, EMLC, SPSB, VTIP, HYLB, JPST, SPYG, VGIT, VGSH, VBR, VTI, BSV, FTCS, IJR, BNDX, FLRN, AGG, BOND, IUSV, VMBS, VXF, MSFT, BND, BSCL, BSCM, GOVT, IUSG, JKH, SCHP, STIP, VSS, VXUS, AAPL, BRK.B, CMCSA, NEE, HD, JPM, JNJ, MCD, PG, GOOG, BAND, QTRX, UBER, BIV, DVY, IAU, MUB, SCHF, SPEM, SPY, VAW, VCIT, VFH, VIG, VOE, MMM, CB, T, ABT, ACN, AFL, APD, MO, AMZN, AEP, AMT, AMGN, ADI, NLY, ADP, BK, BDX, BLK, CSX, CVX, CSCO, KO, COST, DE, DEO, DOV, LLY, EMR, XOM, FDS, FITB, GD, GPC, GILD, GOOGL, LHX, HBAN, IBM, ITW, INTC, INTU, KEY, KMB, LMT, LOW, MDT, MRK, NVDA, NKE, NSC, ES, NVS, PAYX, PEP, PFE, QCOM, RSG, SO, SBUX, TSM, TGT, USB, UNP, UPS, RTX, VFC, VZ, WMT, DIS, WM, WEC, XEL, MA, BX, PRO, V, PM, TSLA, PSX, FB, ABBV, FOXF, BABA, CLDR, BJ, OSW, LPRO, CWI, DES, DGRO, DSI, EBND, EMB, ESGU, FLOT, FTEC, FVD, GWX, HDV, HYG, HYS, IEF, IEI, IGE, ITA, IVV, IWD, IWF, IXUS, MINT, PFF, QQQ, SCHA, SCHB, SCHM, SCHX, SDY, SLYG, SPLV, TDTT, TFI, USHY, VCSH, VDE, VIGI, VO, VUG, VYM, VYMI, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: SPSM, SPMD, VOO, GUNR, SPYV, VNQ, IVW, OEF, IJH, VB, TIP, TWLO, IVE, IGM, QQEW, SCHD, SCHR, DIA, EVBG, IGSB, CSTL, PLAN, VHT, SPHD, PCEF, MGK, MDY, PZA, RSP, RWR, WIP, SUB, VIOO, VPU, VT, BMY, SMAR, CHD, CL, DUK, GE, ISRG, LIN, SYK, UNH, WBA, SHOP, RPD, IYW, AVLR, AOA, EFG, FPE, GLD, GNR, IAGG, IEMG, IWB, IWP, IWS,
- Sold Out: DGS, SNAP, MIME, BIDU, EV, MODN, FTSM, FV, MBB, SHY, ET, ZM, SLV, USIG,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 11,003,689 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,076,573 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 6,801,616 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 8,011,925 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 5,531,595 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (JKK)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 170,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 485.83%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.791600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 128,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 177.97%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 53,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 72.72%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.Sold Out: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $39.83 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19.
