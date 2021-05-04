Logo
Valmark Advisers, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Akron, OH, based Investment company Valmark Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Snap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valmark Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Valmark Advisers, Inc. owns 354 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valmark Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valmark+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Valmark Advisers, Inc.
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 11,003,689 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,076,573 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 6,801,616 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 8,011,925 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 5,531,595 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
New Purchase: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (JKK)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 170,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 485.83%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.791600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 128,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 177.97%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 53,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 72.72%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97.

Sold Out: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Valmark Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $39.83 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19.



