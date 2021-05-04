Logo
Savant Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Slack Technologies Inc, Allstate Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rockford, IL, based Investment company Savant Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Slack Technologies Inc, Allstate Corp, Southern Co, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savant Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Savant Capital, LLC owns 457 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Savant Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/savant+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Savant Capital, LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,758,682 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
  2. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS) - 1,310,051 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  3. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 2,389,107 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 556,446 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
  5. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 777,322 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 87,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $321.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Raven Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.8 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 428,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,249,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 204,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 189.36%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $245.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 199,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.854700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 120,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4.

Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Savant Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Savant Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Savant Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Savant Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Savant Capital, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider