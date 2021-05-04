Savant Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Slack Technologies Inc, Allstate Corp

New Purchases: AGGY, USFR, FAST, KMI, URI, ESGU, WH, HPE, CFG, ISTR, NWSA, SPG, HEI.A, UNM, TRMB, TSCO, THC, STT, AEE, EXAS, BWA, CCJ, LUMN, SCHW, DISCA, ENB, ETR, WPM, HEI, SJM, JCI, KLAC, KEY, NUE, RAVN, STX, OESX, OCGN, ITRM,

AGGY, USFR, FAST, KMI, URI, ESGU, WH, HPE, CFG, ISTR, NWSA, SPG, HEI.A, UNM, TRMB, TSCO, THC, STT, AEE, EXAS, BWA, CCJ, LUMN, SCHW, DISCA, ENB, ETR, WPM, HEI, SJM, JCI, KLAC, KEY, NUE, RAVN, STX, OESX, OCGN, ITRM, Added Positions: QUAL, EMB, FNDE, IEMG, BSV, SCHV, AMGN, BND, BNDX, MTUM, SCHP, EFV, BRK.B, SPDW, FB, LFUS, VBR, ABT, IEFA, IWF, HON, MSFT, TSLA, ABBV, IWR, VGSH, VO, ACN, CVX, COP, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, KMB, MS, DIS, AGG, IVW, IWM, IWP, MUB, SPYG, VB, PLD, ADBE, AFL, A, AMT, IVZ, ADI, ADM, AN, BP, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BLK, C, CLX, CMI, SNGX, DVN, EMN, ETN, ECL, EMR, ESS, EL, FCX, GE, GILD, GS, HPQ, HRL, ITW, IP, INTU, KR, LEN, LNC, LOW, MRO, MMC, SPGI, MDT, MET, MU, NFLX, NKE, PNC, PBCT, PEP, LIN, QCOM, PWR, SIVB, CRM, TRV, SYK, TSM, TGT, TSN, UPS, RTX, UNH, VLO, WAT, WEC, XEL, YUM, EBAY, ADX, MA, TMUS, PM, AVGO, GM, PSX, BABA, YUMC, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, IJK, IUSV, IWB, IWD, IWN, IWO, IWS, RSP, RWO, SDY, VBK, VSS, VUG, VWOB, VXUS,

QUAL, EMB, FNDE, IEMG, BSV, SCHV, AMGN, BND, BNDX, MTUM, SCHP, EFV, BRK.B, SPDW, FB, LFUS, VBR, ABT, IEFA, IWF, HON, MSFT, TSLA, ABBV, IWR, VGSH, VO, ACN, CVX, COP, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, KMB, MS, DIS, AGG, IVW, IWM, IWP, MUB, SPYG, VB, PLD, ADBE, AFL, A, AMT, IVZ, ADI, ADM, AN, BP, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BLK, C, CLX, CMI, SNGX, DVN, EMN, ETN, ECL, EMR, ESS, EL, FCX, GE, GILD, GS, HPQ, HRL, ITW, IP, INTU, KR, LEN, LNC, LOW, MRO, MMC, SPGI, MDT, MET, MU, NFLX, NKE, PNC, PBCT, PEP, LIN, QCOM, PWR, SIVB, CRM, TRV, SYK, TSM, TGT, TSN, UPS, RTX, UNH, VLO, WAT, WEC, XEL, YUM, EBAY, ADX, MA, TMUS, PM, AVGO, GM, PSX, BABA, YUMC, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, IJK, IUSV, IWB, IWD, IWN, IWO, IWS, RSP, RWO, SDY, VBK, VSS, VUG, VWOB, VXUS, Reduced Positions: DGRW, JPST, EES, PDBC, MAR, WWD, ALL, IYY, SCHF, SO, SPTM, SPY, VIOO, GWX, GXC, IVV, SCHB, SCHG, T, BAC, CAT, CME, CI, XOM, HD, IBM, MCS, MRK, PG, WMT, NEA, DOW, EFAV, EMLP, ESGE, FNDA, GSLC, IJR, IJS, ISTB, IVE, MGV, QQQ, SCHX, SLYV, SPAB, SPEM, SPSM, VLUE, VNQ, VTV, VWO, MMM, CB, MO, AEP, AXP, NLY, AJG, ADP, TFC, BDX, BMY, CVS, FIS, CSCO, CMCSA, ED, COST, DHR, DVA, D, EW, EQIX, NEE, FR, FISV, F, GIS, HAL, LHX, TT, INTC, ISRG, MDLZ, LH, LB, LMT, MSI, VTRS, NEM, ES, NOC, PPG, PH, BKNG, PGR, PRU, ROK, SYY, TROW, VZ, WHR, ZBH, ZTS, GOOG, CABO, PYPL, BKR, FSKR, EEM, EPI, FNDX, FXI, GLD, HDV, IAGG, ITOT, MDY, MGC, PRF, RWR, RWX, SCHE, SCHZ, SLYG, SPIP, SUSB, TIP, VEU, VOO, VXF,

DGRW, JPST, EES, PDBC, MAR, WWD, ALL, IYY, SCHF, SO, SPTM, SPY, VIOO, GWX, GXC, IVV, SCHB, SCHG, T, BAC, CAT, CME, CI, XOM, HD, IBM, MCS, MRK, PG, WMT, NEA, DOW, EFAV, EMLP, ESGE, FNDA, GSLC, IJR, IJS, ISTB, IVE, MGV, QQQ, SCHX, SLYV, SPAB, SPEM, SPSM, VLUE, VNQ, VTV, VWO, MMM, CB, MO, AEP, AXP, NLY, AJG, ADP, TFC, BDX, BMY, CVS, FIS, CSCO, CMCSA, ED, COST, DHR, DVA, D, EW, EQIX, NEE, FR, FISV, F, GIS, HAL, LHX, TT, INTC, ISRG, MDLZ, LH, LB, LMT, MSI, VTRS, NEM, ES, NOC, PPG, PH, BKNG, PGR, PRU, ROK, SYY, TROW, VZ, WHR, ZBH, ZTS, GOOG, CABO, PYPL, BKR, FSKR, EEM, EPI, FNDX, FXI, GLD, HDV, IAGG, ITOT, MDY, MGC, PRF, RWR, RWX, SCHE, SCHZ, SLYG, SPIP, SUSB, TIP, VEU, VOO, VXF, Sold Out: WORK, NIO, DBC, GPC, SRE, FTI, DG, SAIC, WTER,

Rockford, IL, based Investment company Savant Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Slack Technologies Inc, Allstate Corp, Southern Co, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savant Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Savant Capital, LLC owns 457 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Savant Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/savant+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,758,682 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS) - 1,310,051 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 2,389,107 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 556,446 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 777,322 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 87,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $321.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Raven Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.8 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 428,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,249,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 204,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 189.36%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $245.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 199,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.854700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 120,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4.

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.