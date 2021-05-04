Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc Buys Dollar General Corp, VMware Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Novavax Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc

- New Purchases: FIS, AGYS, ADS, AIG, DLTR, FLIR, HSBC, NTAP, ON, XPO, SPWR, L, CROX, VDE,
- Added Positions: DG, COST, HD, VMW, ADBE, ABBV, GOOGL, UNP, JNJ, CHKP, KSU, LH, LOW, BIIB, AMGN, NSC, ABT, LMT, MDT, IBM, LIN, HON, LHX, ORCL, SYK, APH, CSX, CNC, MELI, VLO, UL, SBUX, DIS, SWKS, ROK, RHHBY, AVGO, FB, BABA, RMD, REGN, PHM, DOW, CTVA, MS, BA, C, CVX, NVDA, DEO, BMY, ERIC, XOM, BLK, ITW, ICE, JPM, MLM, NICE, QRVO, ZBH, AMD, FRC, CAT, ATVI, V, RTX, GILD, GS, SAP, CB, DHI, VZ, LLY, TXN, IAC, EFA, IWM, VTI, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, AMZN, REGI, SAIA, NSP, AMED, AMAT, TSM, AMRC, DD, EXPD, EDU, PYPL, KURA, AEIS, LNG, GLW, POWI, SIVB, TTEC, DELL, ALB, CNMD, TCOM, DE, EWBC, SAH, VFC, WB, VGT, ACN, ALXN, ALGN, ANSS, ADM, BRK.B, CVS, CMA, COP, RDY, HAL, HFC, IIVI, INCY, NSIT, IP, LRCX, MTZ, NTES, NJDCY, OSIS, SMTC, SIEGY, TER, WFC, PFPT, OTIS, VCR, VFH, VIS, VOX, ALL, AME, MTOR, BIDU, B, BAYRY, MTRN, BG, CF, CI, CRUS, CMCSA, DXCM, DY, EOG, ECL, GATX, GE, GT, IART, JCI, MDLZ, MGA, MRO, MATW, MEI, NOC, ORLY, ASGN, PRFT, PKI, PLAB, PWR, DGX, RJF, RS, SPXC, SLB, SYKE, NLOK, UTHR, UFPI, WNC, WHR, WSM, EBAY, OC, CLR, ENSG, PLOW, MPC, FBHS, FIVE, PANW, GOOG, SYNH, TRTN, WH, PNTG, CARR, EEM, QQQ, SPY, VAW, VDC, VHT, VXUS,
- Sold Out: NVAX, ESE, JOBS, WTS, EXEL, STNE, SHEN, CZZ, GL, TFX, STE, GDDY, SOHU, SINA, GLT, NDSN, AXP, CGNT, CGNT, NBSE, SPPI, SRGA, AMRN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 402,919 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,268 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,208 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 203,705 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 229,638 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $151.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Agilysys Inc (AGYS)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Agilysys Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $62.91, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $216.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $503.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 93,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.Sold Out: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.08 and $113.62, with an estimated average price of $105.73.Sold Out: 51job Inc (JOBS)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $61.27 and $71.28, with an estimated average price of $66.81.Sold Out: Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $130.6, with an estimated average price of $121.95.Sold Out: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The sale prices were between $38.87 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $45.76.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.
