Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc Buys Dollar General Corp, VMware Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Novavax Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc

Pacifica, CA, based Investment company Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar General Corp, VMware Inc, Adobe Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, NetApp Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Novavax Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Saia Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc owns 302 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 402,919 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,268 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,208 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 203,705 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 229,638 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $151.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Agilysys Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $62.91, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $216.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $160.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $503.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 93,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.08 and $113.62, with an estimated average price of $105.73.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $61.27 and $71.28, with an estimated average price of $66.81.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $130.6, with an estimated average price of $121.95.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The sale prices were between $38.87 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $45.76.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.