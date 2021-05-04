Logo
Retirement Group, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Chevron Corp, Sells QuantumScape Corp, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Retirement Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Chevron Corp, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, sells QuantumScape Corp, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Retirement Group, LLC owns 666 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Group, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 94,715 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 50,027 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41%
  3. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 113,423 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%
  4. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 71,955 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.98%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 95,365 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 36,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14591.19%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 38,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1456.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 52,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 71,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.869800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 43,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1793.45%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.382200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 196,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Sold Out: Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Seritage Growth Properties. The sale prices were between $13.86 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36.

Sold Out: XL Fleet Corp (XL)

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58.



