Retirement Group, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Chevron Corp, Sells QuantumScape Corp, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Apple Inc

Investment company Retirement Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Chevron Corp, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, sells QuantumScape Corp, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Retirement Group, LLC owns 666 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 94,715 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 50,027 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 113,423 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 71,955 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.98% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 95,365 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 36,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14591.19%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 38,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1456.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 52,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 71,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.869800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 43,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1793.45%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.382200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 196,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Seritage Growth Properties. The sale prices were between $13.86 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36.

Retirement Group, LLC sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58.