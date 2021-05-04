BTC Capital Management, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Fastenal Co, Sells Citigroup Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intel Corp

New Purchases: FCX, CMI, FVD, LYV, TOT, OSK, IWN, GLD, MC, LGIH, LPLA, HOMB, PATK, LHCG, FIX, BP, AXP, EME, TRTN, CHE, BDC,

FCX, CMI, FVD, LYV, TOT, OSK, IWN, GLD, MC, LGIH, LPLA, HOMB, PATK, LHCG, FIX, BP, AXP, EME, TRTN, CHE, BDC, Added Positions: AAPL, FAST, NSC, MSFT, WMT, PEP, PG, BND, AMZN, AVGO, GOOGL, SNA, PLD, FB, CSCO, TMO, MDT, BMY, MUB, ADBE, JNJ, BAC, DHR, UNH, MA, LUV, AWK, TJX, ABBV, PFE, ORLY, VTV, FISV, HON, FDX, AMT, DG, V, CSGP, FMC, ICE, INTU, SPGI, NKE, NVDA, BLK, WSM, LRCX, CMCSA, HD, RDS.A, PHM, SUB, TDY, SNP, MAS, DIS, CVS, NICE, VRNT, MRK, UL, NVS, VGK, CRH, VBR, WING, VPL, SMFG, CP, IVR, DAL, HMC, SONY, NVO, SNY, SAP, MGA,

AAPL, FAST, NSC, MSFT, WMT, PEP, PG, BND, AMZN, AVGO, GOOGL, SNA, PLD, FB, CSCO, TMO, MDT, BMY, MUB, ADBE, JNJ, BAC, DHR, UNH, MA, LUV, AWK, TJX, ABBV, PFE, ORLY, VTV, FISV, HON, FDX, AMT, DG, V, CSGP, FMC, ICE, INTU, SPGI, NKE, NVDA, BLK, WSM, LRCX, CMCSA, HD, RDS.A, PHM, SUB, TDY, SNP, MAS, DIS, CVS, NICE, VRNT, MRK, UL, NVS, VGK, CRH, VBR, WING, VPL, SMFG, CP, IVR, DAL, HMC, SONY, NVO, SNY, SAP, MGA, Reduced Positions: EL, INTC, VZ, OKTA, FSLR, SIVB, ETR, IWM, IWB, TGT, JPM, IVV, HTA, ALL, ZTS, CVX, GM, PNC, VLO, IWF, XOM, EFA, SYK, NEE, IWD, MCD, IP, PRI, SYF, AMP, CLF, CHKP, PYPL, WBK, T, SNAP, TSM, RLJ, IJH, GOOG, RIO, LAD, URI, NFLX, LGND, KO, BRK.B, D, ENTG, MNR, GOOD, CRSP, PFGC, OZK, ANSS, SNR, AFL, ABT, BABA, FOXF, IX, PNFP, PXD, PLOW, KW, TMUS, SPG, HEES, SBUX, WAL, TECH, UCTT,

EL, INTC, VZ, OKTA, FSLR, SIVB, ETR, IWM, IWB, TGT, JPM, IVV, HTA, ALL, ZTS, CVX, GM, PNC, VLO, IWF, XOM, EFA, SYK, NEE, IWD, MCD, IP, PRI, SYF, AMP, CLF, CHKP, PYPL, WBK, T, SNAP, TSM, RLJ, IJH, GOOG, RIO, LAD, URI, NFLX, LGND, KO, BRK.B, D, ENTG, MNR, GOOD, CRSP, PFGC, OZK, ANSS, SNR, AFL, ABT, BABA, FOXF, IX, PNFP, PXD, PLOW, KW, TMUS, SPG, HEES, SBUX, WAL, TECH, UCTT, Sold Out: C, STOR, ENR, LMT, CACI, PM, MMM, LUMN, IBM, NOC, BIL, PEGA,

Des Moines, IA, based Investment company BTC Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Fastenal Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Cummins Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intel Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTC Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, BTC Capital Management, Inc. owns 230 stocks with a total value of $895 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BTC Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/btc+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 448,454 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,970 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,421 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 127,684 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 335,970 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 114,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $253.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $24.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 268,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 222.38%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 130,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $283.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 45,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $238.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.55%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 88.44%. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.8 and $49.01, with an estimated average price of $46.01.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.