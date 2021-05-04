Logo
BTC Capital Management, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Fastenal Co, Sells Citigroup Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Des Moines, IA, based Investment company BTC Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Fastenal Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Cummins Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Intel Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTC Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, BTC Capital Management, Inc. owns 230 stocks with a total value of $895 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BTC Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/btc+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BTC Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 448,454 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 268,970 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.65%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,421 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 127,684 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 335,970 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 114,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $253.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $24.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 268,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 222.38%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 130,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $283.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 45,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $238.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.55%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 88.44%. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Sold Out: Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.8 and $49.01, with an estimated average price of $46.01.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of BTC Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

