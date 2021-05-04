Asset Management Corp Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Desktop Metal Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Square Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Asset Management Corp Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Desktop Metal Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Square Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Desktop Metal Inc, VG Acquisition Corp, C3.ai Inc, sells Apple Inc, Square Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, American Tower Corp, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Asset Management Corp owns 176 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 125,000 shares, 21.72% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 52,600 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,271 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.04%
  4. CME Group Inc (CME) - 37,497 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,508 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 46,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VG Acquisition Corp (VGAC)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in VG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 68,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (CAPA)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 270.17%. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $122.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 57.04%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $223.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 130.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 40.93%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Clorox Co by 53.28%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $180.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34.

Sold Out: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:

1. ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider