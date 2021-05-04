Asset Management Corp Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Desktop Metal Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Square Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: PLTR, DM, VGAC, AI, TSM, CAPA, NEE, NVDA, PTON, XHB, RKT, REGN, TDOC, FDX, TGTX, PINS, F, MRNA, HCHC, VUG,

Investment company Asset Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Desktop Metal Inc, VG Acquisition Corp, C3.ai Inc, sells Apple Inc, Square Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, American Tower Corp, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Asset Management Corp owns 176 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 125,000 shares, 21.72% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 52,600 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,271 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.04% CME Group Inc (CME) - 37,497 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,508 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 46,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in VG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 68,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 270.17%. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $122.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 57.04%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $223.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 130.12%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 40.93%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Clorox Co by 53.28%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $180.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.