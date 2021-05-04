Hill Winds Capital LP Buys VEREIT Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc

New Purchases: VER, PEAK, ACC, BRX, CPT, EXR, ESS, EQIX, VICI, NNN, BXP, PLD, HST, PSA, FR, CONE, CTRE, APLE, PEB,

VER, PEAK, ACC, BRX, CPT, EXR, ESS, EQIX, VICI, NNN, BXP, PLD, HST, PSA, FR, CONE, CTRE, APLE, PEB, Added Positions: PGRE, UDR, VNO, WH, REXR, STAY, ADC, STAG,

PGRE, UDR, VNO, WH, REXR, STAY, ADC, STAG, Reduced Positions: REG, HIW, CUBE, KIM, WRI, IRT, KRC, HR, EGP, EQR, EPRT, INVH,

REG, HIW, CUBE, KIM, WRI, IRT, KRC, HR, EGP, EQR, EPRT, INVH, Sold Out: 50AA, HTA, SRC, NSA, RPT, CUZ, SRVR, MCS, RHP,

Investment company Hill Winds Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys VEREIT Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Brixmor Property Group Inc, Camden Property Trust, sells VEREIT Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Regency Centers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hill Winds Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Hill Winds Capital LP owns 39 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hill Winds Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hill+winds+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

VEREIT Inc (VER) - 280,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 320,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 275,000 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) - 203,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00% Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) - 865,000 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 276.09%

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $145.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Paramount Group Inc by 276.09%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $9.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 865,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 203,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in UDR Inc by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 93.33%. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79. The stock is now traded at around $72.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 84.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $49.17. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 92,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The sale prices were between $34.14 and $41.31, with an estimated average price of $38.04.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in RPT Realty. The sale prices were between $8.32 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.54.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02.