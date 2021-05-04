Logo
Intertek Expands Global Footprint in Russia and Spain

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Health, Environmental, & Regulatory Consultancy (HERS) business line into Russia and Spain.



Interteks HERS business line is renowned for its high-quality solutions that are delivered through its global network of world-class scientific, engineering, and regulatory experts. As a result of the expansion, Intertek is well positioned to support international companies and their raw materials suppliers in gaining access to the Russian and Spanish markets.



HERS solutions in these regions will focus on the following industries: chemicals, agri & biocides, health & beauty products (cosmetics, personal care products, sanitizers), food & nutrition, packaging & food contact, and consumer goods. The expansion complements Interteks existing testing services and offers clientele onthe-ground regulatory support, scientific insights, and advice for neighboring markets, playing an integral part of a global product approval strategy.



Ayush Dhital, Global Business Line Leader said: The expansion of our HERS business line into Russia and Spain will provide greater depth and flexibility to our service offering, enabling us to meet the ever-changing needs of our global clients, address scientific challenges, and comply with regulatory obligations in a timely and efficient manner. As a global service provider, we are committed to providing our clients with service that is easily accessible and delivered in their local language.



Additionally, HERS offers industry agnostic services pertaining to sustainability, quality, and safety. Working with Intertek, companies are empowered to mitigate intrinsic risks and identify regulatory requirements in order to make informed decisions relating to their products, processes, and the impact on humans and the environment.



To learn more about the full range of HERS consulting services: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.intertek.com%2Fgreen%2F



ABOUT INTERTEK



TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.



Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.



INTERTEK.COM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005006/en/

