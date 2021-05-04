Rimini Street UK Recognized in the Top Ten of the 2021 UK's Best Workplaces™





Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been recognized in the 2021 UKs Best Workplaces, ranking ninth in the medium-sized firm category. This achievement follows recognition in 2020 as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company (GPTW) in the UK and a top 20 ranking in the 2020 Best Workplaces In Tech for medium-sized companies. This latest achievement saw Rimini Street UK employees rank the Company favorably for its approach to culture, workplace policies and employee well-being, which led to a 91% Trust Index Score and a score of 95% for employee engagement.





Rimini Street is among the 183 UK-based organizations recognized by its employees as an organization that promotes a healthy workplace culture through trust, pride and camaraderie during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Best Workplaces award assesses both the employee experience through the Trust Index survey and evaluates the HR and leadership practices within organizations that create a great workplace culture through the Culture Audit. The survey looks at various categories, including company culture, job security, the approach of the leadership team, work environment, teamwork and values and ethics. GTPW collated Rimini Streets Trust Index Score from employees responses and benchmarked it against data from 57 countries worldwide. Additionally, GPTW produced an employee engagement score for Rimini Street, which qualifies how much pride and loyalty employees have towards the Company and the importance they place on working for Rimini Street and whether they would advocate for the Company.









We are excited to announce Rimini Street as a 2021 UK Best Workplace during such a challenging year and as a first-time entrant, this is no small feat, said Benedict Gautrey, managing director, Great Place to Work UK. This incredible achievement is tied to their strong company culture and their ability to prioritise their employees during this time of uncertainty, ensuring that their full workforce (whether able to work or not) remain employed. With their focus on building trust across their organisational culture, Im sure Rimini Street will be recognised as a Best Workplace for years to come.









It is particularly pleasing to be recognized as one of the UKs 2021 Best Workplaces while our team has been navigating challenges related to the pandemic and also working hard to maintain the high levels of support our customers expect in these challenging times, said Emmanuelle+Hose, regional general manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Rimini Street. We are accustomed to working in a distributed model with many of our staff working from home normally, but in the last year, as we moved to a complete remote model, we increased our well-being programs and online activities to ensure all employees continued to feel supported and a valued member of the Rimini Street family. As a leadership team, we strive to be open and honest and always act with integrity. We also take the time to have fun and celebrate our successes together.









Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and have used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work UK helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified organizations, as well as the acclaimed UK%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplaces%26trade%3B%2C UK%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplaces%26trade%3B+for+Women and UK%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplaces%26trade%3B+in+Tech lists. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a truly great place to work.









