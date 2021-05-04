28 NFL Draft Picks Trained with Proactive Sports Performance, Fueled by Herbalife Nutrition





Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), congratulates all of the athletes selected in the 2021 professional football draft over the past weekend, for their dedication to nutrition and optimal sports performance. Among them, 28 draftees including eight of the 32 first-round picks took part in intense pre-draft training and conditioning at Proactive Sports Performance, an elite training facility led by Ryan Capretta, and fueled exclusively by their official nutrition partner, Herbalife Nutrition.









For nearly eight years, Herbalife Nutrition has partnered with Proactive Sports Performance for its annual combine training program that tests players mental and physical readiness to play professional football, providing a personalized and holistic training experience that includes nutrition management and a significant focus on recovery. This year, 33 athletes from the combine class were eligible for the professional football draft, including the following two Herbalife Nutrition-sponsored athletes, who were drafted in the second round:















Jevon Holland former safety for the University of Oregonwas picked No. 36 overall and signed by the Miami Dolphins. *









Pat Freiermuth former tight end for Penn State was picked No. 55 overall and signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. *













Its inspiring to see how Ryan and his team at Proactive Sports Performance have helped so many athletes achieve this amazing distinction, and we are thrilled to have worked side-by-side with them providing this draft class with the nutrition they need to fuel their success, said Samantha Clayton, vice president Sports Performance and Fitness, Herbalife Nutrition. Our partnership is one were immensely proud of, and were excited to see what more we can accomplish together in the field of sports performance.









As the premier multi-sport training destination for athletes, Proactive Sports Performance is recognized for welcoming players at all levels. More than 1,000 players ranging from professionals, collegiate stars, and high school players and teams have trained at this facility. The elite training facility utilizes data-driven workouts to help clients consistently track improvement and evolve their skillset.









Its always rewarding to see the athletes we have worked so closely with achieve their dreams, and its a process that could not be possible without partners who share our philosophy around training and nutrition, said Ryan Capretta, founder of Proactive Sports Performance. This is a big win for the entire team, including Herbalife Nutrition and the NSF Certified for Sport** Herbalife24 products they provide, along with the expertise of their nutrition team that gives these guys the edge they need to maximize their performance.









Herbalife Nutrition sponsors more than 200 sports events, teams, and athletes around the world. To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athletes, visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.









