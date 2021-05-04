Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences:









BofA Securities 2021 Health Care Conference





Fireside Chat Presentation: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time









RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference





Fireside Chat Presentation: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time









These conferences will be held virtually. Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the companys website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.









