Schneider National, Inc. announces participation in upcoming virtual conferences

Green Bay, Wis., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Conference II: Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Mark Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Bruffett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 12:45 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Mark Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Bruffett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 12:45 p.m. (Eastern Time). BofA Securities Transportation, Airlines & Industrials Conference: Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Mark Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Bruffett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 2:40 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Webcasts for these events may be available and located on Schneiders Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com). A replay of each fireside chat will be available for a limited time following the conference.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneiders solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The companys digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

