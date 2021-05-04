Logo
American Girl Celebrates 35 Years of Making Herstory and Empowering a Generation of Girls—One Story at a Time

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Today, American+Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, kicks off its yearlong 35thbirthday celebration with the reintroduction of its original historical charactersSamantha Parkington, Kirsten Larson, Molly McIntire, Felicity Merriman, Addy Walker, and Josefina Montoya. Since 1986, the cherished brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, has created engaging heroines who have transported millions of girls back in timefrom 1774 to 1944through books and stories teaching courage, compassion, confidence, and resilience. Now, these same characters are about to inspire a new generation to make their own positive mark on the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005264/en/

American Girl's yearlong 35th birthday celebration kicks off with the reintroduction of it original six historical characters, Felicity Merriman, Kirsten Larson, Samantha Parkington, Addy Walker, Josefina Montoya, and Molly McIntire. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Girl's yearlong 35th birthday celebration kicks off with the reintroduction of it original six historical characters, Felicity Merriman, Kirsten Larson, Samantha Parkington, Addy Walker, Josefina Montoya, and Molly McIntire. (Photo: Business Wire)



Each of the six original characters comes in its own special 35th Anniversary Collection, featuring a signature 18-inch doll dressed in her original outfit and authentic accessories, and the characters first paperback book in the series with a vintage cover. In further tribute to the brands roots, each set comes packaged in a retro-inspired American Girl doll box designed for both new and existing collectors.



For 35 years, American Girl has created powerful stories with smart, courageous heroines that have helped shape an entire generation of women, said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. As we celebrate this major milestone, were thrilled to recognize the very first generation of American girls who grew up with these beloved, original characters and made them the phenomenon they are today. Knowing many of these women are now moms themselves, we look forward to creating special, multi-generational experiences for families via their shared love of the brand. We cant wait to inspire and empower this next generation with even more relevant products, immersive experiences, and timeless stories.



American Girl fans can also celebrate the brands 35th birthday with the following new content and experiences:



New Content & Experiences





  • Available now, Everything+I+Need+to+Know+I+Learned+from+American+Girl, is a new inspirational book with full-color illustrations that celebrates the heartfelt and humorous advice shared by fan-favorite characters.





  • For girls who love music, theres the all-new digital album, American+Girl+Get+Up+and+Dance, in partnership with Warner Music Group. The album includes ten American Girl character-inspired songs that are, for the first-time, available to download, including a new releaseHappy+Birthday%2C+American+Girlthat will have girls singing and toe-tapping along.





  • On May 8th, fans are invited to join American Girl and Magnolia Bakery for a virtual 35th+Birthday+Bash, including a cupcake decorating party with Bobbie Lloyd, Chief Baking Officer of Magnolia Bakery. The Facebook Live event will also feature appearances with influencers Rachel Pitzel, Ava and Leah Clements, and Zooey Miyoshi.





With its roots in childrens publishing, American Girl has long-championed the belief that strong readers become strong leaders. This summer, to further support childrens literacy and ensure access to quality materials to help kids grow as readers, American Girl is partnering with Save+the+Children%26rsquo%3Bs+U.S.+Literacy+program with a gift of more than $100,000 in American Girl books. This donation brings the brands total commitment to more than $9 million in books and funds to the organization.



American Girl has several other exciting events and partnerships lined up this summer and fall to further celebrate the brands rich legacy and reimagine its future. Visit americangirl.com for more details about upcoming birthday-themed product releases, cant-miss virtual events, and additional 35th anniversary activities happening throughout the year.



ABOUT AMERICAN GIRL



American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT, www.mattel.com), a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of quality toys and consumer products. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girls spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me, Girl of the Year, Bitty Baby, WellieWishers, and American Girls classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators. Connect with American Girl on:



Facebook: %40americangirl+%0A
Twitter: %40American_Girl+%0A
Instagram: %40americangirlbrand+%0A
Pinterest: agofficial+%0A
YouTube: American+Girl



MAT-AG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005264/en/

