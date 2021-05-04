Logo
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $6.5 Million of Funding for Cyber Training Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



May 4, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Government Solutions segment was awarded an additional $6.5 million of funding from the Federal Government for its Joint Cyber Analysis Course (JCAC) Training solutions. The contract has been funded $76.3 million to date.



Our Cyber Training team continues to provide dynamic, high-quality Cyber Security training to the DoD, said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. This funding demonstrates the Governments continued confidence in Comtechs cyber products and services, as well as in preparing DoD personnel for cyber challenges today and beyond.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.



Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.



PCMTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005260/en/

