ORIX Capital Partners Invests in Optimad, a Leading Performance Marketing Solutions Provider

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



ORIX+Capital+Partners (OCP) announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Optimad+Media+LLC (Optimad), a leading tech-enabled performance marketing solutions provider serving customers across the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Film & Entertainment (F&E) segments. This investment is part of OCPs focus on the digital performance marketing space, which OCP expects will benefit from strong secular growth trends as digital advertising spend continues to grow and advertisers continue to shift toward performance-based advertising strategies.



Using proprietary targeting, accelerated learning and dynamic optimization capabilities, Optimad provides digital strategy, media planning, media buying and placement in addition to real-time optimization, data analytics and reporting as well as measurement services to its clients. Optimad has a differentiated pay-per-performance model, which ensures alignment with customer goals of driving awareness, engagement and conversion.



Since inception, Optimad has focused on one thing creating unique, data-driven insights for our customers and taking accountability for delivering measurable results. Optimad is a leader in the digital performance marketing space due to our robust data-driven platform and comprehensive offering, spanning from digital strategy and planning to media placement and real-time data analytics and reporting, said Kevin Weisberg, Co-founder and CEO of Optimad.



We believe our partnership with OCP will allow us to significantly grow the business through organic and inorganic avenues and better serve our customers, added Lou Paik, Co-founder and CMO of Optimad. We have found OCP to be the right partner for us as they bring a combination of industry knowledge, operational excellence and M&A expertise that will help us grow, while also acknowledging our unique offering and culture.



We are excited to partner with Optimad due to its unique and market-leading position in the attractive performance marketing space, said Chris Suan, President and Senior Managing Director of ORIX Capital Partners, the private equity platform of ORIX+Corporation+USA. We identified Optimad as a great platform that we believe we can grow and build on going forward. There are potential synergies and opportunities in the performance marketing space, and we look forward to working with Optimad to grow its service and technology offering organically, as well as through M&A.



OCP partnered with marketing services executive Alexander Jutkowitz, who has more than 20 years of industry experience and serves on OCPs Advisory Board, and will serve on Optimads Board of Directors going forward.



BrightTower, an investment bank focused on software, information and tech-enabled marketing and business services, served as exclusive financial advisor to OCP on this transaction.



Investment bank Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Optimad on this transaction.



About ORIX Capital Partners



ORIX+Capital+Partners (OCP), the operationally-focused private equity team of ORIX Advisers, LLC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ORIX+Corporation+USA (ORIX USA), manages a fund that seeks to make direct equity investments in established middle-market companies throughout North America, spanning a variety of industries, including industrial services, business services, and general industrials. For more information about OCP and its capabilities, please visit www.orixcapitalpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005248/en/

