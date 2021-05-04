Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During Second Quarter 2021





Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, will attend the following investor conferences during the second quarter of 2021:















ScotiaBank Technology Leaders Summit on Thursday, May 13, 2021









JP Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021









William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021









Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021









KeyBancs Cloud and Open Banking Spotlight Day on Monday, June 14, 2021













Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the Q2 website at investors.Q2.com.









About Q2 Holdings, Inc.









Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.





