FedEx to Reduce Debt by 11 Percent Following Completion of Strategic Public Offerings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FedEx to Reduce Debt by 11 Percent Following Completion of Strategic Public Offerings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced the completion of the offerings of $1.75 billion of USD-denominated notes and 1.25 billion of euro-denominated notes.



A portion of the proceeds of the debt offerings, which received strong market support, will be used with existing cash to redeem $5.8 billion of the companys existing debt. This will eliminate near-term debt obligations taken on during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional portion carries historical significance for the company and the industry, representing the first sustainability bond ever issued by a North American transportation and logistics company.



Key features of the transactions include:





  • Substantial Overall Debt Reduction. The debt offerings and subsequent redemptions, which will be completed later this month, represent the largest series of related debt transactions in company history and will result in the net reduction of $2.6 billion in FedEx debt obligations. Eliminating these obligations will effectively reduce the companys total debt portfolio by 11 percent and significantly strengthen its balance sheet, taking advantage of a favorable interest rate environment.





  • Elimination of Near-Term Debt Maturities. Using proceeds from the debt offerings and existing cash, FedEx will eliminate all debt maturities through fiscal year 2025 and one tranche in fiscal year 2027, strengthening the companys balance sheet and providing liquidity and flexibility in the coming years.





  • Flexibility for the Future. FedEx will maintain its strong liquidity and cash position, providing flexibility in a still-challenging macroeconomic environment even as total outstanding obligations are materially reduced.





Additionally, the offerings include an eight-year, 600M sustainability bond tranche in Europe. This is the first sustainability bond issued by a North American transportation and logistics company and is one of the ways FedEx will fund its efforts to achieve its goal of carbon neutral operations by 2040. Additional information about the many ways FedEx is committed to helping create a sustainable future for commerce is available on the companys sustainability+website, which includes more details about its approach to sustainable+financing.



About FedEx Corp.



FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $79 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 570,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.



Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements, such as statements relating to managements views with respect to future events and financial performance and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words will, may, could, would, should, believes, expects, anticipates, plans, estimates, targets, projects, intends or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the global markets in which we operate, our ability to achieve our goal of carbon neutral operations by 2040, constraints, volatility or disruption in the capital markets and our ability to complete debt redemptions; and other factors which can be found in FedEx Corp.s and its subsidiaries press releases and FedEx Corp.s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005841/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)