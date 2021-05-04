Logo
Patriot One Technologies Announces Departure of Dietmar Wennemer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (Patriot One or the Company) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Wennemer is leaving the Company to accept a chief executive role with another organization.

On behalf of the board and the management team, I would like to thank Dietmar for his many contributions to the Company including accelerating our research and development program so it is well positioned to deliver on our product roadmap, as evidenced by recent customer wins, Patriot One CEO Peter Evans said. We wish him well as he moves to a new challenge leading a company.

Wennemer will remain with Patriot One for the balance of May to ensure a smooth transition. The Company plans to announce any additional management changes at the appropriate time.

About Patriot One Technologies
Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the customer experience. The Companys Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to invisibly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based video-recognition software (VRS) enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries
[email protected]
www.patriot1tech.com

Media Contact
Caroline Metell
[email protected]

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects, believes, and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

