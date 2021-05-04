GATX Corporation Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report

CHICAGO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (:GATX) today announced publication of its first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) report, which discloses metrics related to relevant environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors for calendar year 2020. Furthermore, the Company announced disclosure of its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data for calendar year 2019. GATX intends to publish 2020 GHG emissions data in the second half of 2021.



These disclosures signify GATXs progress toward increased transparency on our ESG performance while further highlighting our longstanding commitment to important sustainability issues, said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. We believe GATXs continued focus on investing in our people and our communities as well as operating our business sustainably and ethically will drive attractive, long-term value for GATX and all of our stakeholders.

To view GATXs 2020 SASB report and other important ESG information, including Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions data, visit www.gatx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

GATX Corporation (:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

