CIBC Innovation Banking to Fuel Growth for Technology Clients Across Borders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



CIBC Innovation Banking today announced the appointment of Charlie Kelly and Alan Spurgin as Co-Heads of its U.S. Technology Banking team. The appointments of Mr. Kelly and Mr. Spurgin within the banks broader North American Innovation Banking group position CIBC to meet the needs of fast-growing technology firms, as the innovation ecosystem is poised for accelerated growth within the economic recovery.



Technology companies are well-positioned to be a growth engine for the North American economy going forward, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic, said Mark Usher, Managing Director, North American Market Leader, CIBC Innovation Banking. Charlie and Alan bring a wealth of expertise to the table and a very strong focus on our clients and the tech sector. Together, they will ensure we bring an integrated and seamless approach to our clients in this important market as we build on our strong momentum and deliver value to our clients as they start up and scale up.



Both Mr. Kelly and Mr. Spurgin joined CIBC three years ago and have extensive experience in the sector.



Technology and innovation are not constrained by borders, and increasingly the conversations we are having with clients in these sectors are focused on growth across North America, added Mr. Usher. Were excited to have Charlie and Alan take on these leadership roles within our broader North American team, and were committed to helping innovative companies grow their business and achieve their ambitions as one team.



Charlie can be reached at [email protected]


Alan can be reached at [email protected]



About CIBC Innovation Banking


CIBC+Innovation+Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBCs commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005339/en/

