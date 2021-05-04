Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present Mino-Lok® and COVID-related Respiratory Treatment Update at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Thursday, May 13

CRANFORD, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products with a focus on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products and stem cell therapy, today announced that it will participate in the virtual Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held May 13-14, 2021.

Citius President and Chief Executive Officer Myron Holubiak will present at 1:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 13. Investors may register for the conference at the event website, and Mr. Holubiak's presentation may be viewed live on the Benzinga YouTube channel.

During his presentation, Mr. Holubiak will focus on the Company's pipeline strategy and highlight Citius's novel stem-cell program for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening condition, and the most common cause of respiratory failure and death in COVID-19 patients. Currently, there is no FDA-approved drug therapy available for ARDS.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. The Company's lead product candidate, Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 pivotal superiority trial. Mino-Lok was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

