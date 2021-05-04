Logo
/R E P E A T -- Notice of Annual Meeting - Boralex to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2021/

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTRAL, April 6, 2021

MONTRAL, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) announces that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Again this year, to limit the risks posed by COVID-19 to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, this event will be held in a virtual-only format, with live audio webcast. The online access to the Annual Meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, if they are connected to the Internet and fulfill the conditions set out in the Circular. Non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their Boralex shares through a securities broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting as guests but will not be able to vote.

Date and time:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT


Internet link:

https://web.lumiagm.com/262304484

For additional information on how to access the virtual Meeting of Shareholders, registered and non-registered shareholders, and duly appointed proxyholders, please refer to the Notice.

Note that Boralex's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, Annual Report and Circular are available on boralex.com and sedar.com.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-annual-meeting---boralex-to-hold-virtual-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-may-5-2021-301261209.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.

