/R E P E A T -- ADVISORY - Boralex will Release its 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 5/

MONTREAL, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or "the Corporation") announces that the release of the 2021 First quarter results will take place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.

Date and time: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9 a.m. EDT



Dial-in numbers: 1-888-390-0549 or 416-764-8682

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on Boralex's website at www.boralex.com . A full replay will also be available by dialing toll free at 1-888-390-0541 until May 12, 2021. The access code is 699447, followed by the pound sign (#).

The financial information will be released through a press release and on Boralex's website on May 5, 2021, at 7 a.m.

About Boralex

