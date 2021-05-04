Logo
Trillium Gold Appoints Financial Advisor

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQB: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian M. MacNeily CPA,CA as Financial Advisor, effective immediately.

Mr. MacNeily brings more than 20 years of executive financial management and leadership experience in the mining sector. As a senior executive for a number of global mining and development companies, he has considerable experience in strategic planning, acquisitions, financial controls and reporting, capital restructuring and funding, metal trading, and implementing successful finance programs that have resulted in improved financial position and increased shareholder value. Prior mining companies where he served in a senior finance capacity include Abacus Mining Corp., North American Palladium Ltd., SRA Corporation, Desert Sun Mining, and Pangea Goldfields Inc. where he managed the successful $210 million acquisition by Barrick Gold Corporation.

Prior to entering the resource sector, his experience includes seven years with Burns Fry (now BMO Nesbitt Burns) in both Toronto and London, U.K., managing treasury and operational activities of the firm.

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold commented, "We are excited to have Ian join our team at this very timely stage in our growth. He is a consummate professional whose judiciousness and broad financial acuity will be of great benefit to Trillium as we advance in the 40,000 metre exploration program at Newman Todd and Gold Centre in the Red Lake Camp."

Trillium Gold also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options to certain officers, employees, and consultants of the Company allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 300,000 shares of the Company. The grant is pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's existing stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all regulatory approvals.

The Company also announces that it has accepted the surrender for cancellation of 50,000 incentive stock options from Rohan Hazelton, the Company's former Senior Financial Advisor.

Visit our website at www.trilliumgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

"Russell Starr"

Russell Starr
President, CEO and Director

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. The Company recently extended its holdings in the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts, as well as in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamou areas of Quebec.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trillium-gold-appoints-financial-advisor-301283362.html

SOURCE Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

