Ericsson partners with Telarus to target USD 90 billion SMB market with 5G-ready virtual workspace

KISTA, Sweden, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) targets a USD 90 billion small and medium business (SMB) market in the US with a 5G-ready virtual workspace service designed to address the needs of more than 6 million companies, representing 40% of the US workforce. Ericsson Wireless Office removes the dependency of in-house IT expertise, physical installments, and devices while providing reliable and secure network access anywhere and anytime. The embedded security framework delivers a secure remote access service that lets businesses protect their applications from Internet threats while maintaining control and governance of access over their contractors, partners, vendors, and employees.

Ericsson has entered into a strategic partnership with Telarus, the largest privately held master agent in the US, to market Ericsson Wireless Office through its large ecosystem of technology consultants.

Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus, says: "We are continuously seeking to expand our portfolio with innovative solutions that create real differentiation in the marketplace. Ericsson Wireless Office is spot on for today's businesses as remote-work and hybrid-work models become the new norm. It's truly a one-of-a-kind service that automates desktop provisioning and software license management, giving businesses a flexible work-from-anywhere capability."

The global pandemic has increased the need to work remotely and accelerated the digitalization trend in workplaces. In 2030, almost 60 percent of white-collar work is expected to happen outside company premises, according to a recent study by Ericsson Industry Lab. Ericsson Wireless Office addresses businesses' needs by adapting their IT strategy to support digital remote-work models simply and securely. The solution enables businesses with limited IT staff and budget to quickly onboard employees and consultants with access to high-performing virtual desktops, including business apps, compute, storage, and redundancy. Employees can work from anywhere using any major operating systems or devices, be it a smartphone, a tablet, or a laptop.

Dan Foster, Head of Global Sales at Ericsson Wireless Office, says: "The pandemic has changed the way we work and Ericsson Wireless Office addresses this transformation by delivering a 5G- ready office solution covering the applications, cloud, and communication needs for enterprises in one single solution regardless of their location or device, with no IT expertise required. Telarus is known for keeping its partner ecosystem at the technology forefront. We are confident that together, we can help businesses accelerate their digital transformation."

Camille Mendler, Chief Analyst of Enterprise Services at Omdia, says: "Supporting flexible working became the number one technical challenge for US SMBs during the pandemic. Currently, 44% of SMBs are actively considering office-in-a-box solutions that bundle security, mobility, communications and productivity tools."

EricssonWireless Office builds uponkeyWorkspace as a Service (WaaS) technology, acquired from StratusWorX,a cloud technology service provider that delivers fully managed IT environments tosmall and mid-sized businesses.On July 31, 2020, Ericsson completed the acquisition of the StratusWorXWaaSPlatform technology and patent portfolio.

The Ericsson Wireless Office solution adds to Ericsson's current enterprise portfolio. For more information, visit: www.ericsson.com/en/virtual-workspace/wireless-office.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About Telarus

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Our dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through our robust portfolio of over 200 leading service providers. We are best known for our home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps unique in the industry. To help our partners grow their businesses, we've assembled the best support organization in the industry, including cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on Twitter.

