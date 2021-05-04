Seabourn Charts A 65-day Nautical Journey With New "Grand Pacific Voyage 2022: A World Of Islands"; Now Open For Sale

SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury resort at sea, is inviting travelers to explore the "peaceful sea" and myriad islands within it on the brand new Grand Pacific Voyage 2022: A World of Islands. Open for sale now, the 65-day adventure is set to depart Vancouver, British Columbia, aboard Seabourn Odyssey on September 30, 2022, and arrive at Sydney, Australia, on December 5, 2022, offering a world of experiences for guests in between with 41 ports, 30 islands, 12 countries, and five overnight stays on the itinerary. Guests will also have the option to embark the voyage in Seattle on October 1, 2022.

The 65-day itinerary of the Grand Pacific Voyage includes stops at notable destinations Seabourn has not visited in over five years, including: Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii; Avatoru, Rangiroa, French Polynesia; Mataiva, French Polynesia; Maupiti Island, French Polynesia; Maroe Bay, Huahine-Iti, French Polynesia; Cook's Bay, Moorea, French Polynesia; Alofi, Niue; Dravuni Island, Fiji; and Ghizo Island, Solomon Islands.

"The Pacific Ocean is a phenomenon all its own so vast, so beautiful, with such a wide range of destinations and cultures for guests to discover, so demand for this 2022 Grand Pacific Voyage has been very strong," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "French Polynesia and Tahiti belong on everyone's must-visit list, and there is no more appealing way to check them off than on board Seabourn Odyssey."

Once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences available on Seabourn's 2022 Grand Pacific Voyage are endless, with 25 optional, guided Ventures by Seabourn excursions where guests are invited to explore settings of natural beauty via hike, kayak, and Zodiac across the South Pacific. Destinations with the excursions include Maupiti Island, French Polynesia; Ureparapara, Vanuatu; Ghizo Island, Solomon Islands; and Savusavu, Vanau Levu, Fiji, to name a few. There will also be two days of Ventures by Seabourn offerings in Conflict Islands (Panawal Group), Papua New Guinea, and Cairns, Queensland, Australia.

Among the featured overnight destinations for guests of the Grand Pacific Voyage to anticipate:

Honolulu, Hawaii Experience a vibrant mix of natural, cultural and historic wonders on the island of Oahu , and a blend of cultures in this gleaming city. The famed resort destination of Waikiki Beach will be waiting, as will the volcanic landmark Diamond Head and historic Pearl Harbor , the largest natural harbor in Hawaii , and the only U.S. naval base designated as a National Historical Landmark.

Experience a vibrant mix of natural, cultural and historic wonders on the island of , and a blend of cultures in this gleaming city. The famed resort destination of Waikiki Beach will be waiting, as will the volcanic landmark and historic , the largest natural harbor in , and the only U.S. naval base designated as a National Historical Landmark. Conflict Island (Panawal Group), Papua New Guinea Named by its discoverer for the British ship HMS Conflict, this archipelago of 21 coral atolls off the coast of New Guinea is as peaceful and idyllic as paradise can get. And paradise it is, privately owned by a passionate conservationist, with activities including kayaking, snorkeling and paddle-boarding tailored for full enjoyment of beautiful beaches, bio-diverse reefs, crystal clear and comfortably warm waters, and relaxation on sugary sands.

Named by its discoverer for the British ship HMS Conflict, this archipelago of 21 coral atolls off the coast of is as peaceful and idyllic as paradise can get. And paradise it is, privately owned by a passionate conservationist, with activities including kayaking, snorkeling and paddle-boarding tailored for full enjoyment of beautiful beaches, bio-diverse reefs, crystal clear and comfortably warm waters, and relaxation on sugary sands. Papeete, French Polynesia The capital of Tahiti was once a gathering place for islanders to fill their calabashes with fresh water. Today, it's a gateway city lively with romantic resorts, fine-dining restaurants, pearl shops, vibrant markets, and boutiques. The mountainous interior of Tahiti beyond has deep valleys and scenic waterfalls, while the rugged coastal lands are dotted with fields of tropical flowers and glorious white- and black-sand beaches.

Sailing the Pacific Ocean is an unparalleled experience. It is the Earth's largest feature wet or dry with a total area larger than all landmasses combined. Occupying a full third of the globe and stretching halfway around the world at its widest point, the Pacific plunges to a maximum depth of nearly 36,000 feet. The ocean's ever-moving surface is further embellished with most of the world's islands some 25,000 in total leaving no shortage of destinations for Seabourn guests to discover.

In addition, there will be a selection of optional Overland and Seabourn Journeys, offering opportunities to explore treasured sites on land that cannot be accessed on single-day excursions from the ship.

Guests will receive an additional 6 percent savings off the cruise-only fare if they book the entire 65-day Grand Pacific Voyage and pay in full by May 31, 2021. Certain restrictions apply. For guests who cannot sail on the entire 65-day Grand Pacific Voyage, shorter segments are available, along with a selection of benefits and amenities. Full terms and conditions are available on Seabourn's website.

Guests who book the entire 65-day Grand Pacific Voyage from Vancouver or the 64-day voyage from Seattle will also receive the following amenities:

Gala Bon Voyage dinner in Seattle

Special Grand Cruise pillow gifts

Exclusive Event, including a President's Event

Guests who book the full Grand Pacific Voyage by February 28, 2022, will receive a wealth of exclusive amenities, including:

Round-trip air

Shipboard Credit: Ocean View & Veranda Suites receive $2,000USD Shipboard Credit per Suite (up to $1,000USD Shipboard Credit per guest). Penthouse & Premium Suites receive $3,000USD Shipboard Credit per Suite (up to $1,5000USD Shipboard Credit per guest).

Unlimited internet package

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Personal Valet luggage shipping service between home and ship

Unlimited laundry, dry cleaning and pressing on board

50 percent Reduced Deposit (US, CAD and AUD markets)

3 percent Early Bonus Savings

5 percent Repeat World Cruise Discount when booking the full 65-day Grand Pacific Voyage

