Northrop Grumman Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $361 per share and the market cap of $58.1 billion, Northrop Grumman stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Northrop Grumman is shown in the chart below.

Because Northrop Grumman is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 14% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.98% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Northrop Grumman has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Northrop Grumman's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Northrop Grumman over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Northrop Grumman has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $36.8 billion and earnings of $19.02 a share. Its operating margin is 11.05%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, the profitability of Northrop Grumman is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Northrop Grumman over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Northrop Grumman is 14%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Northrop Grumman's ROIC was 9.17, while its WACC came in at 6.03. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Northrop Grumman is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Northrop Grumman stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.